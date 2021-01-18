Credit: SELİM ARDA ERYILMAZ/Unsplash

UBC experts on Biden’s Keystone XL decision

Jan 18, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden is expected to rescind the Keystone XL pipeline permit. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • Economic and environmental impact

Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • Environmental policy
  • Implications of Biden’s inauguration for climate change
  • Canadian climate policy

Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Politics of pipelines
  • Environmental concerns
  • Climate policy implications

Dr. David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

  • Social movements and protest on the Keystone XL pipeline
  • Politics of climate change

