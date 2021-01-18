UBC experts on Biden’s Keystone XL decision

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden is expected to rescind the Keystone XL pipeline permit. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
- Economic and environmental impact
Dr. Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Environmental policy
- Implications of Biden’s inauguration for climate change
- Canadian climate policy
Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Politics of pipelines
- Environmental concerns
- Climate policy implications
Dr. David Tindall
Professor, Department of Sociology
- Social movements and protest on the Keystone XL pipeline
- Politics of climate change