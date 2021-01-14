UBC In The News
A Mediterranean-style diet could delay Parkinson's disease onset by up to 17 years, a new study finds
New UBC research found a link between eating a Mediterranean-style diet and delayed onset of Parkinson’s disease. Media stories quoted study authors Avril Metcalfe-Roach, a PhD student at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, Dr. Silke Appel-Cresswell of the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health and the division of neurology, and Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC.
Insider (subscription), Vancouver Sun, The Province, Indo-Canadian Voice, MSN
New study sheds light on the reproductive lives of honey bees
A study led by Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC and postdoctoral fellow at NC State, looked at sperm viability and immune protein expression in honey bee queens.
Science Times
130 prominent Canadians defend John A. Macdonald's racist legacy in full-page ad
Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a professor in Indigenous studies at UBC, commented on the statements defending John A. Macdonald and his legacy.
Vice
'He stands with the people': Why a small but fervent group of Canadians is rallying behind Donald Trump
Dr. Paul Quirk, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, says coming out to a protest march in Trump regalia is a way of thumbing one’s nose at all of the major Canadian political parties.
National Post
What it will take to keep nursing home residents safe from COVID-19
UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei says staffing is probably one of the root causes of devastating outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes across Canada.
CBC
UBC Professor Kimberley Brownlee discusses the ethic around travelling during the pandemic
UBC philosophy professor Dr. Kimberley Brownlee gave comments about elected officials travelling during the pandemic from an ethical perspective.
CBC Daybreak South, CBC Radio Kamloops
B.C. expecting millions of vaccine doses starting in April
Dr. Penny Ballem, a clinical professor of medicine at UBC and the current Vancouver Coastal Health board chair, will act as the executive lead on the province’s COVID-19 immunization program.
The Star
They're everywhere: New study finds polyester fibres throughout the Arctic Ocean
Peter Ross, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed his study that confirms that microplastics are found throughout the Arctic Ocean and raises questions about the global reach of textile fibres in domestic wastewater.
The Conversation via National Post
Learning management systems are more important than ever
University Affairs mentioned WebCT, a web-based learning management system that came out of UBC in 1996.
University Affairs
Meet a young agrologist helping organic farmers with their green production goals
UBC alumna Amy Norgaard, who works at the Sustainable Agricultural Landscapes Lab, spoke about her current project and how COVID-19 has changed the way people look at food security.
National Observer (subscription), The Star, Yahoo