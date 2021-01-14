A Mediterranean-style diet could delay Parkinson's disease onset by up to 17 years, a new study finds

New UBC research found a link between eating a Mediterranean-style diet and delayed onset of Parkinson’s disease. Media stories quoted study authors Avril Metcalfe-Roach, a PhD student at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, Dr. Silke Appel-Cresswell of the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health and the division of neurology, and Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC.

