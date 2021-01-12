UBC In The News
Microplastics found across the Arctic may be fibres from laundry
A study by Peter S. Ross, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, found that polyester fibres are everywhere throughout the Arctic Ocean.
New Scientist
Common insects face growing problems
Dr. Michelle Tseng, a professor in UBC’s department of botany, was quoted about how climate change is affecting even the smallest organisms.
Good Men Project
Watch this crow play with its new bouncy ball in Steveston
Dr. Wayne Goodey, a lecturer at UBC’s department of zoology, was quoted about crows and the Corvidae family of birds.
Vancouver is Awesome
9 nursery ideas that set your baby up for sleep success
Dr. Wendy Hall, a sleep specialist and professor emerita in UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about how using a night light and white noise can affect babies’ sleep.
Today’s Parent, Today’s Parent
Tracking B.C.’s COVID curve
Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics and an infectious disease modeling expert, discussed the latest COVID-19 numbers as cases trend upwards.
Global News Morning BC
They’re everywhere: New study finds polyester fibres throughout the Arctic Ocean
Peter S. Ross, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed his study that confirms that microplastics are found throughout the Arctic Ocean and raises questions about the global reach of textile fibres in domestic wastewater.
The Conversation
How to tackle campus racism? Listen to and reward minority staff
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was featured for his commitments aimed at tackling systemic racism at the university.
Times Higher Education (subscription)
Four swimmers included on eight-athlete academic all-Canadian team
UBC Thunderbirds swimmer Markus Thormeyer is included on U Sports’ annual list of its academic all-Canadians.
The Canadian Press via The Star, TSN, Times Colonist, Prince George Matters, Yahoo
First Nations Health Authority taps Caron to fill new position
Dr. Nadine Caron, Canada’s first female First Nations general surgeon, has been named the founding First Nations Health Authority Chair in cancer and wellness at UBC.
Prince George Citizen