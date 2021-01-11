UBC In The News
Missing your people: why belonging is so important and how to create it
Forbes mentioned a UBC Sauder study that found experiencing ostracism at work can lead to job dissatisfaction and health problems.
Forbes
Pingos galore: Digital mapping project doubles known number of iconic Arctic 'ice volcanoes'
Ottawa Citizen highlighted renowned Arctic researcher J. Ross Mackay, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of geology and geography, who identified and mapped many of Canada’s pingos in the 1970s.
Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun
At the root of the opioid crisis is our belief that Big Pharma can cure pain. Can we kick that habit?
Dr. Martin Schechter, an epidemiologist and addiction researcher at UBC’s school of population and public health, says addiction should be seen as a fact of life and an illness, rather than as a moral failing.
Globe and Mail
Renters across Canada are banding together to fight high housing costs and evictions
Dr. Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the impact of COVID-19 on renters.
Maclean’s
Health authority declares two more COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. long-term care homes
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, says seniors are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 when community transmission remains high even if care homes take all precautions.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Globe and Mail, The Star, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo
Ashcroft/Cache Creek residents wanted for mental health survey
Researchers from UBCO and Thompson Rivers University are looking for participants for their research study on the impact of climate change events and COVID-19 on mental health.
BC Local News
Women take lead roles in India’s farmers’ protest
Sumeet Sekhon, a UBCO postdoctoral research fellow, co-wrote about the participation of women in farmers’ protests and how modern protest sites can be spaces of resistance and power as well as gender equity and empowerment.
Vancouver Sun
Housing, like beer, is better done in small batches
Scot Hein, an adjunct professor in the master of urban design program at UBC, wrote about affordable housing and diversifying home choices and styles.
The Tyee
The U.S. Capitol raid was a failed self-coup previously seen in dying regimes
UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron discussed the storming of the U.S. Capitol and the assault on the constitutional separation of powers.
The Conversation