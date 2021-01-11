UBC experts on Trump article of impeachment

The U.S. House of Representatives has introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Maxwell Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-786-0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca
- The state of democracy, democratization and constitutionalism
Dr. Alan Jacobs
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-378-9543
Email: alan.jacobs@ubc.ca
- U.S. politics, U.S. public policy
Dr. Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca
- U.S. political parties and campaigns; the institutional framework of the U.S. election, vote count
Dr. Paul Quirk
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: paul.quirk@ubc.ca
- U.S. politics, the presidency, congress and elections