UBC Innovation Precinct: Building One

Building One at UBC’s Innovation Precinct is scheduled to open in spring 2021. Situated on a 60-acre parcel of land at the Okanagan campus in Kelowna, the Innovation Precinct will be a physical and intellectual hub for innovation and expertise. Research faculty and graduate students from the School of Engineering and the Department of Creative Studies will be co-located with an industry partner and have access to shared research and collaboration spaces.