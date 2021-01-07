UBC In The News

Small businesses feeling the pinch of credit card fees as e-commerce ramps up

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments in an article about high credit-card fees on online purchases as the shift toward e-commerce continues.
Coronavirus vaccine rollout: How Canadians will know it’s their turn to be inoculated

The Canadian Press spoke to Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
The Canadian Press via GlobalCTVWinnipeg Free Press

Pregnant, breastfeeding women met with mixed messages about COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, spoke about higher rates of COVID-19-associated hospitalization among pregnant women.
CBC National

What is non-essential travel? Experts say Canada's definition is too vague

Dr. Allan Tupper, a political science professor at UBC, says the government should go further to define what non-essential travel means as it is too vague.
CTV

COVID has claimed more lives in BC than 10 years of influenza

Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, says COVID-19 is a pandemic like we’ve never seen before and pointed out the flu deaths are likely underreported.
Castanet

Outlook: Adopting a new perspective can help turn 2021 into a year of hope

Shakeela Begum, an integral leadership coach and director of gift and estate planning at UBC, discussed ways to cultivate more of the new year.
Business in Vancouver

Women take lead roles in India’s farmers’ protest

Sumeet Sekhon, a UBCO postdoctoral research fellow, co-wrote about the participation of women in farmers’ protests and how modern protest sites can be spaces of resistance and power but also of gender equity and empowerment.
The Conversation

Why one PhD student wants everyone to learn about food systems, equity and justice

National Observer interviewed Colin Dring, a UBC PhD candidate in agricultural planning, about food justice and accessibility.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star

Remote learning goes global

Divyakshi Nath, a third-year undergraduate student in political science, shared what she is experiencing as an international student studying remotely.
University Affairs

New UBC research partnership connects patients with virtual health communities

UBC researchers from the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management (CCDPM) have teamed up with Curatio to provide virtual health support during the pandemic. Dr. Kathleen Martin Ginis, director with the UBCO-based CCDPM, was quoted.
Castanet