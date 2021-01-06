US capitol building

Credit: Andy Feliciotti/Unsplash

UBC experts on U.S. Capitol occupation and riot

Media Advisories

Jan 6, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on the U.S. Capitol occupation and riot.

Dr. Maxwell Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-786-0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

  • The state of democracy, democratization and constitutionalism

Dr. Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • U.S. political parties and campaigns; the institutional framework of the U.S. election, vote count

Dr. Paul Krause
Associate Professor Emeritus, Department of History
Cell: 778-677-1964
Email: krause@mail.ubc.ca

  • Political history of U.S., race and racism

