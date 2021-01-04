UBC In The News
Do dogs really make us happier?
The Wall Street Journal highlighted a new study co-authored by UBC land and food systems professor Alexandra Protopopova that looked at human-dog relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic and the boom in dog adoption during social isolation.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
‘We are slowly being poisoned.’ How toxic fumes seep into the air you breathe on planes
The Los Angeles Times mentioned a report on cabin air quality incidents that was co-authored by Dr. Christiaan van Netten, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of population and public health.
Los Angeles Times
Five incredible things we learned about the brain in 2020
Inverse featured a UBC study led by Dr. Lawrence Ward, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, that showed hearing persists at the end of life.
Inverse
'Forgotten' organ plays important role in healthy pregnancy, new research uncovers
Work by an international research team led by Dr. Josef Penninger, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, highlighted the role of the thymus in metabolic control and immunity in pregnancy.
IFL Science
How the 'Western mind' was shaped by the Medieval Church
BBC mentioned a UBC study that pointed out that psychology research contains a major flaw: much of it is based on samples drawn entirely from western, educated, industrialized, rich and democratic societies.
BBC
UBC researchers launch odour detecting app
UBC mechanical engineering professors Naomi Zimmerman and Amanda Giang discussed their new research that explores unpleasant odours across Vancouver.
Global News Morning BC, Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC students push Chilliwack-Whistler rail line forward with new study
UBC third-year geography students underscored the benefits of a rail line through the Lower Mainland to Whistler, which could go as much as 80 per cent faster than highway traffic.
CTV
UBCO researchers using audio technology to better understand B.C. wolves
Adam Ford, a professor in UBCO’s department of biology, is using audio technology to better understand B.C. wolves and their behaviours.
InfoTel News
Is dairy farming cruel to cows?
UBC animal welfare professor Dr. Marina Von Keyserlingk spoke about modern dairy farming and cows’ well-being.
New York Times (subscription)
For an exercise ‘snack,’ try the new standing 7-minute workout
Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, says we’re better able to process nutrients if we break up our sitting with short bursts of exercise once every hour.
New York Times (subscription)
Boosting our sense of meaning in life is an often overlooked longevity ingredient
UBC psychology professor Dr. Eric Kim commented on how having a purpose can buffer the effects of stress.
Washington Post (subscription)
How a charity superstar innovated its way to political scandal
Dr. David Jefferess, a UBCO professor of English and cultural studies, commented on the ME to WE Social Enterprises, a for-profit business selling volunteer trips and fair-trade goods.
Bloomberg Businessweek
After a year of anxiety, what can we expect from the Year of the Ox in 2021?
Dr. Jeffrey Kotyk, a researcher of foreign astrology in medieval East Asia at UBC, says the Chinese zodiac is connected to a time of day and a direction.
Japan Times
Listener question show — we answer your science questions
Nayyer Raza, a UBC master’s student in astronomy, explained what happens to a companion star if one star goes supernova in a binary system.
CBC Quirks & Quarks (44:40 mark)
Here's what we learned from the pandemic, according to 10 experts
Dr. Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says 2021 is crucial for biodiversity and nations need to take aggressive action towards change that addresses the linked needs of people and nature.
Huffington Post via Yahoo (Singapore)
‘The gaps become chasms’
Dr. Shelley Cook, a postdoctoral Health System Impact Fellow at UBCO, was quoted about how the gaps between different support systems affect clients of the Ministry of Children and Family Development clients when they turn 19.
Capital Daily
Coronavirus stigma lingers long after disease fades
The Wall Street Journal mentioned a UBC study that looked at the widespread stigmatizing attitudes toward healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Expert advice on how to tackle resolutions for 2021
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor and Dr. Mary Jung, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, gave advice on how to plan for New Year’s resolutions.
Taylor: San Diego Union-Tribune
Jung: CBC
‘Grave risk:’ Advocates say inmates should get speedy access to COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor in bioethics and health services research, noted Indigenous people are disproportionately represented in the corrections system. She added that in general, health among Indigenous peoples in Canada is poorer to start with because of various social determinants of health.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Globe and Mail, National Post, The Star, Ottawa Citizen, CityNews, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Aldergrove Star, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Times Colonist, Kelowna Capital News, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo, MSN
COVID-19: New coronavirus variant
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, discussed the new variant of the coronavirus.
CBC BC Today (1:40 mark)
British Columbia scientists develop a biodegradable face mask
UBC researchers at the BioProducts Institute have developed a biodegradable face mask using natural fibres and nano-materials made from wood-based products. Dr. Orlando Rojas, BPI scientific director and a professor in the faculties of applied science, forestry and science, was interviewed.
Radio Canada International
Broad testing, not contact tracing, only way to curb pandemic without damaging lockdowns: study
National Post highlighted a new Canadian modeling analysis co-authored by UBC scientist Sarah Otto on the fundamental limitations of contact tracing for COVID-19.
National Post
Shut B.C. mink farms down to prevent coronavirus mutation: infectious disease prof
Dr. Jan Hajek, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, called for mink farms to be shut down in B.C. after the animals tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
News 1130
COVID-19: B.C. researchers continue work on treatments outside limelight of vaccine developments
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says as important as vaccines are, they won’t magically wipe out COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
This awful year may have reset our ability to appreciate happiness
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn says a potential upside of the pandemic is that it may renew our capacity to enjoy some of the pleasurable, little experiences that many of us, prior to COVID-19, probably took for granted.
Maclean’s
What will it take for Vancouver Island to achieve herd immunity?
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the challenges of getting the vaccines to remote communities.
Capital Daily
Year in review: Resilient university community emerges stronger than ever in 2020
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono reflected on the university’s achievements in 2020.
Business in Vancouver
The ban on in-person worship continues in B.C., along with the wait for a compelling reason why
Dr. Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote about the restrictions on in-person religious gatherings.
Vancouver Sun
Is Bill C-250 the solution for tackling too many ships at anchor?
Trevor D. Heaver, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says instead of Bill C-250, achieving specific targets through industry leadership and adjusted port rules are more promising options.
Vancouver Sun
The names and citations of the new members of the Order of Canada
Media reported that Dr. Helen M. Burt and Dr. Daniel Heath Justice were named Officers of the Order of Canada.
Vancouver Sun, Coast Reporter, The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Yahoo, MSN
Waste not, wontons: innovator recycled 32m restaurant chopsticks
The Guardian featured ChopValue, a startup founded by UBC forestry alumnus Felix Böck, which is aimed at creating a second life for used chopsticks.
Guardian