UBC In The News
Her husband was in hospital for 5 weeks. They stayed connected by phone but racked up a huge bill
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on whether companies should consider compassion in their business models during the pandemic.
CBC, CBC Vancouver News (11:25 mark)
COVID and culture
Dr. Hugh Gusterson, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, discussed the cultural context and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KENW – Report From Santa Fe
Where is God? The COVID-19 pandemic has been a test of faith for believers
UBC anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco gave comments about Indigenous faith practice, gathering extended kin for singing, dancing and acts of hospitality, which have been sharply curtailed by COVID-19 restrictions.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Winnipeg Free Press, MSN
When feeling lonely and unhappy veers into depression: challenges of these pandemic holidays
UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and seeking out mental health support. The article also mentioned her survey that found more Canadians are thinking about suicide during the pandemic.
CBC
What we know about the new strain of coronavirus
Global asked Dr. Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, about the new variant of the coronavirus.
Global News Morning BC
Prescribing nature: A pathway to health and economic prosperity in Canada
Dr. Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote about Canada’s first national nature prescription program PaRx, which aims to build a future with healthier people and a stronger health-care system and economy.
Vancouver Sun
Meet the 50 doctors, scientists and healthcare entrepreneurs who became pandemic billionaires in 2020
Forbes featured former physics professor Dr. Carl Hansen, who is a co-founder of AbCellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs.
Forbes
B.C. government appoints investigators into Chilliwack School Board
Former UBC dean of law and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lynn Smith has been appointed to evaluate the Chilliwack Board of Education’s commitment to a school system that is safe, inclusive and welcoming to all students and staff.
CBC, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
'It's about time': Leading First Nations law expert named to B.C. Supreme Court
UBC alumnus and former law professor Ardith Walkem, Welpetko We’dalx, has been appointed a judge of the B.C. Supreme Court. The appointment makes her the first First Nations woman in this role in B.C.
Vancouver Sun