UBC In The News

Wetlands, not walls, may be key to managing flooding as sea levels rise

Kees Lokman, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture and director of the UBC Coastal Adaptation Lab, says low-lying wetlands, salt marshes and natural assets are not just valuable habitat for wildlife, they might also be potent tools to manage flooding as sea levels rise by up to one metre over the next 80 years.
Grocery prices for Canadians could increase by $695 in 2021

Motley Fool highlighted the latest Food Price Report jointly released by UBC, Dalhousie University, University of Guelph and University of Saskatchewan.
Marginalized groups experience higher cumulative air pollution in urban Canada: UBC study

A UBC study looked at hazard and environmental injustice patterns in urban Canada. The article quoted Amanda Giang, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the department of mechanical engineering, and Kaitlin Castellani, who was a research assistant at the time of the study.
Leaving Hong Kong: A family makes a wrenching decision

Dr. Leo Shin, a professor and convenor of the Hong Kong Studies Initiative at UBC, commented on Hong Kongers leaving their city and said despite the availability of social media and other technologies, family and social ties will inevitably suffer.
The first Covid-19 vaccines have changed biotech forever

Quartz spoke to UBC professor and lipid nanoparticles researcher Dr. Pieter Cullis about targeted drug delivery and highlighted his work that led to the success of first mRNA vaccines.
Don't expect NHL players in Canada to skip line for COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anita Ho, a professor in bioethics and health services research, says when deciding who receives the first rounds of vaccines for COVID-19, high-risk groups like the elderly, long-term care workers, people living in Indigenous communities and front-line essential workers will be at the front of the line.
It’s now winter. We are wired to stay home

The Tyee spoke to Dr. Raymond Lam, director of UBC’s Mood Disorders Centre and associate head of research in the department of psychiatry, about tackling the feeling of mild depression and lethargy in the winter. The article also mentioned a study by UBC and Canadian Mental Health Association which confirms that, for many, the pandemic has intensified stress, anxiety and depression.
Churches breaking COVID-19 rules still get government tax breaks

UBC political science professor Max Cameron gave comments about the B.C. government providing churches and other religious buildings automatic statutory property tax exemptions.
