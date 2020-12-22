It’s now winter. We are wired to stay home

The Tyee spoke to Dr. Raymond Lam, director of UBC’s Mood Disorders Centre and associate head of research in the department of psychiatry, about tackling the feeling of mild depression and lethargy in the winter. The article also mentioned a study by UBC and Canadian Mental Health Association which confirms that, for many, the pandemic has intensified stress, anxiety and depression.

