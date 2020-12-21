UBC In The News
B.C. lacks plans for rising seas, flooding: coastal adaptation researcher
Kees Lokman, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, spoke about B.C.’s need for an overarching authority to oversee coastal flood management and ecosystem conservation.
The Canadian Press via CBC, National Post, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Times Colonist, Daily Courier, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Cannabis may help reduce exposure to fentanyl among people taking opioid replacements, study finds
UBC researchers and the B.C. Centre on Substance Use have found that cannabis use by opioid addiction patients might improve their treatment outcomes. Senior author and UBC cannabis science professor Dr. M-J Milloy was interviewed.
CBC
The real cure for COVID is renewing our fractured relationship with the planet
The Globe and Mail mentioned a UBC study on biodiversity in Canada, Australia and Brazil that found more species of birds, animals and amphibians on land managed by Indigenous people.
Globe and Mail
Once abundant sunflower sea star now critically endangered
National Observer featured a study on the population of sunflower sea stars, which has been added to the critically endangered list. Dr. Alyssa Gehman, a zoology researcher at UBC and the Hakai Institute, participated in the study.
National Observer via The Star, Castanet
What will it take for B.C. to grow more of its own food?
BC Business mentioned the latest Food Price Report jointly released by UBC, Dalhousie University, University of Guelph and University of Saskatchewan. Co-author Dr. James Vercammen, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems and the Sauder School of Business was interviewed.
BC Business
How does baby-making work in Whoville? An investigation
Mel Magazine asked Dr. Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, about the Whos’ procreation process.
Mel Magazine
Science reveals how to choose the perfect gift
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn was quoted about gift recipients appreciating gifts they have explicitly asked for.
The List
Ottawa holds back on new funding for small nuclear reactors
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan’s SMR announcement.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
COVID-19 may have halted massive protests, but youth are taking their fight for the future to the courts
Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, says if Canadian youth succeed in convincing the court that the government’s inaction on climate change is a violation of their rights, that would be a huge breakthrough and would set a precedent.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
National foreign buyer tax may have unintended consequences: Experts
Dr. Thomas Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Busines, discussed Ottawa’s proposal to impose a homeownership tax on foreign owners.
BNN Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Pregnant and sick with COVID-19 — visiting a hospital during the 2nd wave
Global mentioned a new UBC study that suggests expectant mothers with COVID-19 are at a slightly higher risk of hospitalization, ICU admission and early labour.
Global
COVID-19 heightens food security concerns among Canadians
Dr. Jennifer Black, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, dicussed how the pandemic is fueling food security concerns and how it’s affecting the health and well-being of Canadians.
Global News Morning BC
Mathematical model makes a case for immunizing the oldest first
Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics and an infectious disease modeling expert, says trying to project how younger people will behave after their parents and grandparents have been immunized is the trickiest part of modelling the impact of vaccines.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: UBC study looks at what one long-term care home did right
UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei was interviewed about her study that evaluated the management practices of a large B.C. long-term care facility that successfully kept COVID-19 at bay at the start of the pandemic.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, Powell River Peak