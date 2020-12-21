COVID-19 may have halted massive protests, but youth are taking their fight for the future to the courts

Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, says if Canadian youth succeed in convincing the court that the government’s inaction on climate change is a violation of their rights, that would be a huge breakthrough and would set a precedent.

Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province