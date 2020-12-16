UBC In The News
Queen bee sperm storage holds clues to colony collapse
Research led by Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC and postdoctoral fellow at NC State, identified specific proteins that are activated in queen bees under different stressful conditions.
Scientific American
Big beef has bounced back after first devastating outbreaks, but threat of second wave still looms
Financial Post mentioned the latest Food Price Report, which found that food manufacturing in Canada is likely to see a continued decline because the sector is a weakened part of the food supply chain. The report was jointly released by UBC, Dalhousie University, University of Guelph and University of Saskatchewan.
Financial Post via MSN
Canadian agriculture industry looks to add muscle in Canada-U.K. trade talks
Matias Margulis, a UBC professor in the school of public policy and global affairs and the faculty of land and food systems, commented on the agricultural trade negotiations between Canada and the U.K.
Globe and Mail
UBC professor calls for conversation on changing Canucks logo
Shannon Leddy, an assistant professor of teaching in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, discussed the Canucks’ orca logo and cultural naiveté.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal
When can we start making plans?
The New York Times asked Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, when she will feel comfortable in a crowd.
New York Times (subscription)
Filipinos ‘over-represented’ in high COVID-risk Canadian industries
UBC professor and researcher on human settlements Leonora Angeles says the pandemic has highlighted the contribution of people of colour, such as Filipinos, in essential services, as well as the risk they face in certain jobs.
Inquirer.net
UBC study has warning for pregnant women about COVID-19
Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was interviewed about her new study that shows pregnant woman are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Global News Hour at 6
Confrontations over masks turn violent, lead to charges: EPS
UBC sociology professor David Tindall gave comments about anti-mask protests in Alberta.
CityNews
What you need to know about Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine doses as rollout begins
Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, was interviewed about the efficacy rate of the Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Winnipeg Free Press
Community care: South Asian advocates step up to increase COVID-19 awareness
Daily Hive spoke to UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal about his work in communicating pandemic safety to members of his gurdwara community in a culturally relevant way.
Daily Hive
The brutal ways vessels are killing orcas
Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed his study that investigated what is causing the killer whales to die and the impact of ongoing human activities.
The Conversation via The Tyee
Compassionate and caring geriatrician Dr. Roger Wong appointed to the Order of Canada
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, was interviewed about his appointment to the Order of Canada.
Radio Canada International
We asked COVID experts from coast to coast how they’ll spend the holidays. Here are their ideas on how to enjoy the season safely
The Star reached out to UBC COVID-19 experts Srinivas Murthy, Stephen Hoption Cann and Tom Koch to ask about their plans for the holidays.
The Star
Being sure of each other
UBC philosophy professor Kimberley Brownlee was interviewed about her latest book that addresses a human right against social deprivation.
New Books Network – New Books in Law
Teaming up to bring the joy
The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has teamed up with UBCO and the Ellison Fire Department for a food and toy drive at the UBCO campus on Saturday.
Kelowna Capital News, Castanet
Nationally renowned artist coming to the ACT gallery in Maple Ridge
UBC alumna and former assistant curator at UBC’s Koerner Ceramics Gallery Angela Clarke was interviewed about the exhibition she has curated at the ACT Art Gallery called Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole.
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News