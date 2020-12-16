UBC In The News

Queen bee sperm storage holds clues to colony collapse

Research led by Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC and postdoctoral fellow at NC State, identified specific proteins that are activated in queen bees under different stressful conditions.
Scientific American

Big beef has bounced back after first devastating outbreaks, but threat of second wave still looms

Financial Post mentioned the latest Food Price Report, which found that food manufacturing in Canada is likely to see a continued decline because the sector is a weakened part of the food supply chain. The report was jointly released by UBC, Dalhousie University, University of Guelph and University of Saskatchewan.
Financial Post via MSN

When you live next to an autocracy

Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Beijing’s approach to Mongolia.
Atlantic via MSN

Canadian agriculture industry looks to add muscle in Canada-U.K. trade talks

Matias Margulis, a UBC professor in the school of public policy and global affairs and the faculty of land and food systems, commented on the agricultural trade negotiations between Canada and the U.K.
Globe and Mail

UBC professor calls for conversation on changing Canucks logo

Shannon Leddy, an assistant professor of teaching in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, discussed the Canucks’ orca logo and cultural naiveté.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceEdmonton Journal

When can we start making plans?

The New York Times asked Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, when she will feel comfortable in a crowd.
New York Times (subscription)

Filipinos ‘over-represented’ in high COVID-risk Canadian industries

UBC professor and researcher on human settlements Leonora Angeles says the pandemic has highlighted the contribution of people of colour, such as Filipinos, in essential services, as well as the risk they face in certain jobs.
Inquirer.net

UBC study has warning for pregnant women about COVID-19

Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was interviewed about her new study that shows pregnant woman are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Global News Hour at 6

Confrontations over masks turn violent, lead to charges: EPS

UBC sociology professor David Tindall gave comments about anti-mask protests in Alberta.
CityNews

What you need to know about Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine doses as rollout begins

Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, was interviewed about the efficacy rate of the Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Winnipeg Free Press

Community care: South Asian advocates step up to increase COVID-19 awareness

Daily Hive spoke to UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal about his work in communicating pandemic safety to members of his gurdwara community in a culturally relevant way.
Daily Hive

The brutal ways vessels are killing orcas

Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed his study that investigated what is causing the killer whales to die and the impact of ongoing human activities.
The Conversation via The Tyee

Compassionate and caring geriatrician Dr. Roger Wong appointed to the Order of Canada

Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, was interviewed about his appointment to the Order of Canada.
Radio Canada International

We asked COVID experts from coast to coast how they’ll spend the holidays. Here are their ideas on how to enjoy the season safely

The Star reached out to UBC COVID-19 experts Srinivas Murthy, Stephen Hoption Cann and Tom Koch to ask about their plans for the holidays.
The Star

Being sure of each other

UBC philosophy professor Kimberley Brownlee was interviewed about her latest book that addresses a human right against social deprivation.
New Books Network – New Books in Law

Teaming up to bring the joy

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has teamed up with UBCO and the Ellison Fire Department for a food and toy drive at the UBCO campus on Saturday.
Kelowna Capital NewsCastanet

Nationally renowned artist coming to the ACT gallery in Maple Ridge

UBC alumna and former assistant curator at UBC’s Koerner Ceramics Gallery Angela Clarke was interviewed about the exhibition she has curated at the ACT Art Gallery called Meditations: The Still Lives of Leslie Poole.
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News