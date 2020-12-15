Pregnant women with COVID-19 have increased risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, early labour: report

Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, is leading a national surveillance project looking at pregnancy and COVID-19 in Canada. The preliminary findings found pregnant women are at a much higher risk of ending up in the hospital or giving birth early if they become infected with COVID-19.

