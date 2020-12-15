UBC In The News
Eyelashes that are 1/4 of eye width are judged most attractive, according to a new study
Forbes featured new research led by Farid Pazhoohi, a Killam postdoctoral fellow at UBC psychology, that looked at the effect of eyelash length on attractiveness.
Forbes
B.C. research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon
Media highlighted UBC researchers’ work to fill in the gaps in our knowledge of fishes’ diet. Brian Hunt, UBC Hakai professor in oceanography, and Caroline Graham, a graduate of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries’ master of science program, were quoted.
The Star, Yahoo
Nisga'a researcher spearheads new effort to repatriate family house pole from Europe
Amy Parent, Noxs Ts’aawit, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, discussed her work on revitalizing Nisga’a culture using virtual reality.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, iHeartRadio
Indigenous fishing practices are needed to revive salmon fisheries
Andrea Reid, a citizen of the Nisga’a Nation and a professor of Indigenous fisheries at the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about her study that shows Indigenous fishing practices can help revitalize Pacific salmon fisheries.
Earth.com
Survey: help researchers navigate the benefits and pitfalls of wearable sensors in the workplace
UBC neuroethics researchers have teamed up with Technical Safety BC to conduct a study around the use of wearable devices for monitoring health and wellness in the workplace.
BC Business
'Too much noise' on Canadian warship program - DND Deputy Minister admonishes industry executives
Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the Canadian Surface Combatant and other shipbuilding projects.
Ottawa Citizen
Pandemic impact on mental health
UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins discussed the survey she led gauging the mental health of Canadians six months into the pandemic. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry was also interviewed about mental health in times of distress.
CBC The Current (1:40 mark, 14:05 mark)
MPs unanimously vote to support motion to create suicide preventional hotline
Radio Canada mentioned a study by UBC researchers in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, that found more Canadians are thinking about suicide during the pandemic.
Radio Canada
More British Columbians willing to get COVID-19 vaccine, survey finds
Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on the poll results that show 48 per cent of respondents in B.C. are receptive to getting a vaccine as soon as possible.
Global
Containing COVID-19 outbreak to single B.C. mink farm essential, say experts
Sally Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, said mink farms are ideal breeding grounds for viruses and the real danger is that it spreads from farm to farm.
Global
Saskatchewan advocates, experts expect spike in mental health calls over holidays
Global mentioned a recent survey conducted by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that showed mental health has deteriorated during the second wave of COVID-19.
Global
Pregnant women with COVID-19 have increased risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, early labour: report
Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, is leading a national surveillance project looking at pregnancy and COVID-19 in Canada. The preliminary findings found pregnant women are at a much higher risk of ending up in the hospital or giving birth early if they become infected with COVID-19.
CTV, News 1130, Globe and Mail
Testing gaps add to COVID risks in long-term care
A serological study led by Rohit Vijh, a public health and preventative medicine resident at UBC, looked at outbreak management and infection control policies at long-term care facilities in Metro Vancouver.
The Tyee via The Star, InfoTel News, Prince George Citizen
Best face masks to keep you safe and warm in the winter during COVID-19
Huffington Post highlighted a UBC study on the best mask materials and quoted clinical medicine instructor Jane Wang, one of the research leads.
Huffington Post
Canada needs proactive climate change strategies now to avoid huge disaster bills later
UBC graduate students Victoria Ker, Erica Steele, Stephen Patenaude and Brayden Pelham at the school of public policy and global affairs say to prepare for the impending consequences of climate change, the Canadian government must take a proactive approach on disaster mitigation strategies.
National Observer (subscription)
UBCIC congratulates Ardith Walkem on appointment to the BC Supreme Court
UBC alumnus and former law professor Ardith Walkem, Welpetko We’dalx, has been appointed a judge of the BC Supreme Court.
Yahoo, Indo-Canadian Voice