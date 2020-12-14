UBC In The News

Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon

Black Press Media highlighted UBC researchers’ work to fill in the gaps in our knowledge of fishes’ diet. Brian Hunt, UBC Hakai professor in oceanography, and Caroline Graham, a graduate of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries’ master of science program, were quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAldergrove StarAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Another significant heat wave in the Northeast Pacific

William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the second largest heat wave recorded in the Northeast Pacific that began at the end of September and is still ongoing.
Radio Canada

Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Jarrett Vaughan, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on how the pandemic is accelerating the automation of the restaurant industry, potentially saving costs and improving reliability.
The Canadian Press via Globe and MailThe StarCity NewsNews 1130Vancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeBurnaby NowTri-City NewsPiqueTimes ColonistInfoTel NewsDaily CourierPrince George MattersMSN

Early data shows higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among pregnant women

Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed emerging data on the increased risk of hospitalization among pregnant women with COVID-19.
CBC National

Fraser Valley mink farm COVID-19 outbreak raises concern about virus mutation

Jan Hajek, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about the risk of COVID-19 mutation after an outbreak at a Fraser Valley mink farm.
GlobalCTV

Coronavirus: How COVID-19 could damage the brain

Teresa Liu-Ambrose, a UBC professor of physical therapy and director of the Aging, Mobility, and Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory, discussed her research on the potential impact of COVID-19 on the brain.
Global

Federal health minister says Canada can't stop private COVID-19 vaccine purchases directly from manufacturers

UBCO nursing professor Katrina Plamondon commented on the potential consequences of private companies purchasing COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers.
CTV

Second wave of COVID-19 causes further strain for Manitoba patients awaiting surgery

Erik Skarsgard, a professor in UBC’s department of surgery, was quoted about how a delay in surgery for children can affect the functional outcome.
Globe and Mail

Pandemic restricting access to services for children with complex medical issues: UBC study

Research led by UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch shows families with children who have extremely complex or chronic medical conditions are struggling to find adequate support.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsAldergrove StarLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack Progress

B.C. nurses deal with COVID ‘terror’ as stress, burnout, suicidal thinking rise

A UBC-led survey looked at B.C. nurses’ COVID-19 experiences and psychological health and safety.
Vancouver is Awesome

988: Canada passes motion for three-digit national suicide prevention hotline

Daily Hive mentioned a national survey by UBC researchers and the Canadian Mental Health Association that showed the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified Canadians’ feelings of stress and anxiety.
Daily Hive

COVID-19: the call of Albert of Monaco and 32 personalities 'to relaunch an adapted cultural life'

Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, co-signed a letter about imagining a new cultural life that will allow us to meet planetary challenges and prepare for a more livable future.
Le Journal du Dimanche via MSN

Vancouver biotech developing COVID-19 drug like the one used to treat Trump soars in blockbuster IPO

Vancouver-based biotech company AbCellera began trading on NASDAQ. AbCellera is a UBC spin-off that began in the Michael Smith Labs by former UBC physics professor Carl Hansen.
Financial PostGeorgia Straight