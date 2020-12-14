UBC In The News
Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon
Black Press Media highlighted UBC researchers’ work to fill in the gaps in our knowledge of fishes’ diet. Brian Hunt, UBC Hakai professor in oceanography, and Caroline Graham, a graduate of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries’ master of science program, were quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Aldergrove Star, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Another significant heat wave in the Northeast Pacific
William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the second largest heat wave recorded in the Northeast Pacific that began at the end of September and is still ongoing.
Radio Canada
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation
Jarrett Vaughan, an adjunct professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on how the pandemic is accelerating the automation of the restaurant industry, potentially saving costs and improving reliability.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, The Star, City News, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Pique, Times Colonist, InfoTel News, Daily Courier, Prince George Matters, MSN
Early data shows higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among pregnant women
Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed emerging data on the increased risk of hospitalization among pregnant women with COVID-19.
CBC National
Coronavirus: How COVID-19 could damage the brain
Teresa Liu-Ambrose, a UBC professor of physical therapy and director of the Aging, Mobility, and Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory, discussed her research on the potential impact of COVID-19 on the brain.
Global
Federal health minister says Canada can't stop private COVID-19 vaccine purchases directly from manufacturers
UBCO nursing professor Katrina Plamondon commented on the potential consequences of private companies purchasing COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers.
CTV
Second wave of COVID-19 causes further strain for Manitoba patients awaiting surgery
Erik Skarsgard, a professor in UBC’s department of surgery, was quoted about how a delay in surgery for children can affect the functional outcome.
Globe and Mail
Pandemic restricting access to services for children with complex medical issues: UBC study
Research led by UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch shows families with children who have extremely complex or chronic medical conditions are struggling to find adequate support.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Aldergrove Star, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress
B.C. nurses deal with COVID ‘terror’ as stress, burnout, suicidal thinking rise
A UBC-led survey looked at B.C. nurses’ COVID-19 experiences and psychological health and safety.
Vancouver is Awesome
988: Canada passes motion for three-digit national suicide prevention hotline
Daily Hive mentioned a national survey by UBC researchers and the Canadian Mental Health Association that showed the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified Canadians’ feelings of stress and anxiety.
Daily Hive
COVID-19: the call of Albert of Monaco and 32 personalities 'to relaunch an adapted cultural life'
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, co-signed a letter about imagining a new cultural life that will allow us to meet planetary challenges and prepare for a more livable future.
Le Journal du Dimanche via MSN
Vancouver biotech developing COVID-19 drug like the one used to treat Trump soars in blockbuster IPO
Vancouver-based biotech company AbCellera began trading on NASDAQ. AbCellera is a UBC spin-off that began in the Michael Smith Labs by former UBC physics professor Carl Hansen.
Financial Post, Georgia Straight