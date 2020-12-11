UBC In The News
Study says $33 per person yearly could save 40 species in Saint John River watershed
The Canadian Press highlighted a study by UBC forestry professor Tara Martin that shows about 40 species could be saved from disappearing from the Saint John River watershed if there’s an investment of $33 per resident annually in conservation measures over the next quarter-century.
The Canadian Press via Global, The Star, St. Catharines Standard, Yahoo, MSN
Beware the pandemic's impact on your sleep—weight gain, lack of natural light can lead to health problems
UBC dentistry professor Fernanda Almeida spoke about how untreated sleep apnea can lead to a range of serious health issues.
Georgia Straight
How to talk to your friends and family about COVID, vaccines and wearing masks
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor was interviewed about dealing with friends and family that are conspiracy theorists or anti-maskers.
NBC
‘Respond with empathy’: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, discussed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and said it requires a substantial communication effort beyond press conferences.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Langley Advance Times, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Peace Arch News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Haida Gwaii Observer
Nurses deal with COVID ‘terror’ as stress, burnout, suicidal thinking rise
Business in Vancouver highlighted a UBC-led survey on B.C. nurses’ COVID-19 experiences and psychological health and safety.
Business in Vancouver
UBCO provides rural pandemic response training
Jared Baylis, clinical instructor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, and Interior Health worked together to come up with the new simulation guide to help hospitals and communities safely deal with the pandemic, especially in rural communities.
Kelowna Capital News
The benefits of embracing 'deep time' in a year like 2020
Vincent Ialenti, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed his inspiration from a Finnish nuclear waste project and why embracing Earth’s radical long-term can be good for well-being.
BBC
With historic financing, AbCellera becomes champion of Canada’s surging biotechnology sector
The Globe and Mail featured AbCellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs by former UBC physics professor Carl Hansen.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Socializing at a distance: how to create meaningful connections
University Affairs mentioned UBC’s writing retreats being offered to students to stay connected while apart.
University Affairs
B.C. doctors are now prescribing nature to boost patient health
Huffington Post interviewed UBC students and clinical professor Melissa Lem about nature’s powerful health benefits. The article also mentioned a recent survey conducted by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that found alarming levels of despair and hopelessness across Canada during the second wave of the pandemic.
Huffington Post