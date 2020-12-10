UBC In The News

UBC researchers mapping smelly spots around Metro Vancouver

Amanda Giang, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Naomi Zimmerman, a professor of mechanical engineering, are studying the relationship between odours and health. They are asking the public for help mapping stinky spots around Metro Vancouver through a new odour tracking app, called SmellVan.
News 1130CKNW Mike Smyth Show

Bees paint animal poo on their homes to repel giant hornets

Leonard Foster, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at UBC, gave comments about new research that found honey bees use animal feces as a tool to defend colonies against group attack by giant hornets.
Wired

Scientists believe they have discovered a new whale species off Mexico’s west coast

Andrew Trites, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the Shepherd Conservation Society’s discovery on a new species of whale in the waters off the coast of Mexico.
Global

What will Mable Elmore mean for B.C. seniors care?

Joanie Sims-Gould, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, and UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore’s role in seniors’ services and long-term care.
The Tyee

What if new density had to be all affordable? This city did it

UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon gave comments about a policy Cambridge has adopted to address the housing crisis.
The Tyee

Pfizer vaccine sceptics ‘looming problem’ for coronavirus - doctor warns Brits to take jab

UBC psychiatry professor spoke about his recent paper that identified the prevalence of vaccination hesitancy for SARS-CoV2.
Daily Express

Here's what's missing from Canada's pandemic vaccine rollout

Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says building a dynamic vaccine registry is a monumental task and we don’t have one of those in Canada.
CBC via YahooMSN

B.C. announces vaccination game plan

Media highlighted an mRNA-based vaccine, a technology developed by researchers at UBC.
The StarCastanet

Vancouver-based company plays role in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Postmedia featured Acuitas Therapeutics based at UBC that makes the delivery system for the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

UBCO researcher calls for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine internationally

UBCO nursing professor Katrina Plamondon has joined a collective call for Canada to support a temporary waiver to allow international production of vaccines and other health products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelowna Capital News

‘Food as medicine’: How this birth worker carries on the teachings of her great grandmother

Media mentioned UBC’s xʷc̓ic̓əsəm Garden, also known as the Indigenous Health Research and Education Garden. The name xʷc̓ic̓əsəm translates to “the place where we grow” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language spoken by the Musqueam people whose unceded lands the garden resides on.
IndigiNewsThe Star

Seaweed hand sanitizer is fighting COVID-19 in an eco-friendly way

The Weather Network featured UBC alumnus Majid Hajibeigy about his interest in sustainable food production and using seaweed gel with alcohol to create an eco-friendly hand sanitizer.
Weather Network via YahooMSN