UBC researchers mapping smelly spots around Metro Vancouver

Amanda Giang, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Naomi Zimmerman, a professor of mechanical engineering, are studying the relationship between odours and health. They are asking the public for help mapping stinky spots around Metro Vancouver through a new odour tracking app, called SmellVan.

News 1130, CKNW Mike Smyth Show