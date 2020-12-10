UBC In The News
UBC researchers mapping smelly spots around Metro Vancouver
Amanda Giang, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Naomi Zimmerman, a professor of mechanical engineering, are studying the relationship between odours and health. They are asking the public for help mapping stinky spots around Metro Vancouver through a new odour tracking app, called SmellVan.
News 1130, CKNW Mike Smyth Show
Bees paint animal poo on their homes to repel giant hornets
Leonard Foster, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at UBC, gave comments about new research that found honey bees use animal feces as a tool to defend colonies against group attack by giant hornets.
Wired
Scientists believe they have discovered a new whale species off Mexico’s west coast
Andrew Trites, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the Shepherd Conservation Society’s discovery on a new species of whale in the waters off the coast of Mexico.
Global
What will Mable Elmore mean for B.C. seniors care?
Joanie Sims-Gould, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, and UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore’s role in seniors’ services and long-term care.
The Tyee
What if new density had to be all affordable? This city did it
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon gave comments about a policy Cambridge has adopted to address the housing crisis.
The Tyee
Pfizer vaccine sceptics ‘looming problem’ for coronavirus - doctor warns Brits to take jab
UBC psychiatry professor spoke about his recent paper that identified the prevalence of vaccination hesitancy for SARS-CoV2.
Daily Express
Vancouver-based company plays role in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Postmedia featured Acuitas Therapeutics based at UBC that makes the delivery system for the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBCO researcher calls for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine internationally
UBCO nursing professor Katrina Plamondon has joined a collective call for Canada to support a temporary waiver to allow international production of vaccines and other health products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelowna Capital News
‘Food as medicine’: How this birth worker carries on the teachings of her great grandmother
Media mentioned UBC’s xʷc̓ic̓əsəm Garden, also known as the Indigenous Health Research and Education Garden. The name xʷc̓ic̓əsəm translates to “the place where we grow” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language spoken by the Musqueam people whose unceded lands the garden resides on.
IndigiNews, The Star
Seaweed hand sanitizer is fighting COVID-19 in an eco-friendly way
The Weather Network featured UBC alumnus Majid Hajibeigy about his interest in sustainable food production and using seaweed gel with alcohol to create an eco-friendly hand sanitizer.
Weather Network via Yahoo, MSN