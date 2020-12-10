Prof. Ramon Lawrence receives Killam Teaching Prize

Prof. Ramon Lawrence is a recipient of a 2019/20 Killam Teaching Award. Lawrence is a professor of Computer Science at the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences, at UBC Okanagan. “I love the research that I do because you have a chance to build systems that could be impacting thousands of people, but teaching is a very personal experience that you get a chance to affect individuals and motivate them. That, in many ways, is as or more rewarding than any research breakthroughs we make,” he said.