Prof. Ramon Lawrence is a recipient of a 2019/20 Killam Teaching Award. Lawrence is a professor of Computer Science at the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences, at UBC Okanagan. “I love the research that I do because you have a chance to build systems that could be impacting thousands of people, but teaching is a very personal experience that you get a chance to affect individuals and motivate them. That, in many ways, is as or more rewarding than any research breakthroughs we make,” he said.
Prof. Ramon Lawrence receives Killam Teaching Prize
Dec 10, 2020