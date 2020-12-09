UBC In The News
UBC researchers tracking stinky 'hotspots' in Metro Vancouver
Amanda Giang, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Naomi Zimmerman, a professor of mechanical engineering, are looking for help from the public to help them track all the stinky spots in Metro Vancouver through a new odour tracking app, called SmellVan.
CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Atomic heat in small packages gives big industry a climate option
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says there are definitely niches that small modular reactors can fill, but there is uncertainty over whether the market will ever be large enough.
Bloomberg
New report predicts huge price increases for food in 2021
James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on the new Food Price Report that forecasts the average Canadian family will pay up to $695 more for food next year.
Global News Hour at 6, CKNW Mike Smyth Show (54:38 mark)
Who will save the slender yoke-moss?
Karen Golinski, a collections curator at UBC’s Beaty Biodiversity Museum, gave comments about the slender yoke-moss, which lives in Haida Gwaii.
Hakai Magazine
Mental Health Monday: Managing holiday stress
A new survey by researchers at UBC, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, shows an increase in feelings of hopelessness amongst Canadians as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deepen. Lead researcher Emily Jenkins, a professor of nursing at UBC, was quoted.
Global via CFOX, Rock 101
COVID-19 second wave taking a major toll on mental health of many Canadians
UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins spoke about her survey that showed the second wave of the pandemic has heightened stress and anxiety, causing people to look out for unhealthy coping strategies.
OMNI
B.C.'s midwives are on the brink of a burnout crisis
The Tyee highlighted a survey conducted by UBC midwifery researchers to better understand midwives’ experiences during COVID-19 in B.C.
The Tyee via The Star
The pandemic is affecting your sleep in ways you might not expect
Myriam Juda, research manager at the BRAIN Lab in UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed circadian rhythms.
Now Magazine
The myth of universal health care
Nadine Caron, co-director of UBC faculty of medicine’s Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health, co-wrote about how COVID-19 has unmasked the gaps in Canada’s universal health care system.
Walrus
Pacific killer whales are dying — new research shows why
Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed his study that investigated what is causing the killer whales to die and the impact of ongoing human activities.
The Conversation via Salon
How getting a PhD prepared me to run a startup
Sam Mehrbod, UBC alumnus and CEO and co-founder of ROOMVU, discussed some key lessons throughout the eight-year PhD that have helped him build his own company.
Forbes