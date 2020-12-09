UBC researchers tracking stinky 'hotspots' in Metro Vancouver

Amanda Giang, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Naomi Zimmerman, a professor of mechanical engineering, are looking for help from the public to help them track all the stinky spots in Metro Vancouver through a new odour tracking app, called SmellVan.

CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province