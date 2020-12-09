UBC In The News

UBC researchers tracking stinky 'hotspots' in Metro Vancouver

Amanda Giang, a professor in UBC’s department of mechanical engineering and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Naomi Zimmerman, a professor of mechanical engineering, are looking for help from the public to help them track all the stinky spots in Metro Vancouver through a new odour tracking app, called SmellVan.
CTVVancouver SunThe Province

Atomic heat in small packages gives big industry a climate option

M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says there are definitely niches that small modular reactors can fill, but there is uncertainty over whether the market will ever be large enough.
Bloomberg

New report predicts huge price increases for food in 2021

James Vercammen, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on the new Food Price Report that forecasts the average Canadian family will pay up to $695 more for food next year.
Global News Hour at 6CKNW Mike Smyth Show (54:38 mark)

Who will save the slender yoke-moss?

Karen Golinski, a collections curator at UBC’s Beaty Biodiversity Museum, gave comments about the slender yoke-moss, which lives in Haida Gwaii.
Hakai Magazine

Mental Health Monday: Managing holiday stress

A new survey by researchers at UBC, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, shows an increase in feelings of hopelessness amongst Canadians as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deepen. Lead researcher Emily Jenkins, a professor of nursing at UBC, was quoted.
Global via CFOXRock 101

COVID-19 second wave taking a major toll on mental health of many Canadians

UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins spoke about her survey that showed the second wave of the pandemic has heightened stress and anxiety, causing people to look out for unhealthy coping strategies.
OMNI

B.C.'s midwives are on the brink of a burnout crisis

The Tyee highlighted a survey conducted by UBC midwifery researchers to better understand midwives’ experiences during COVID-19 in B.C.
The Tyee via The Star

The pandemic is affecting your sleep in ways you might not expect

Myriam Juda, research manager at the BRAIN Lab in UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed circadian rhythms.
Now Magazine

The myth of universal health care

Nadine Caron, co-director of UBC faculty of medicine’s Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health, co-wrote about how COVID-19 has unmasked the gaps in Canada’s universal health care system.
Walrus

Pacific killer whales are dying — new research shows why

Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed his study that investigated what is causing the killer whales to die and the impact of ongoing human activities.
The Conversation via Salon

How getting a PhD prepared me to run a startup

Sam Mehrbod, UBC alumnus and CEO and co-founder of ROOMVU, discussed some key lessons throughout the eight-year PhD that have helped him build his own company.
Forbes