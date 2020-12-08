UBC In The News

Giving to others is the best gift you can give yourself this Christmas

The Telegraph highlighted a study by UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn that looked at the correlation between happiness and charitable giving.
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

The 11th annual edition of Canada’s Food Price Report forecasts the average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year. The report is a cross-country collaboration, jointly released by UBC, Dalhousie University, University of Guelph and University of Saskatchewan.
Are peanut allergies a thing of the past?

UBC pediatric allergy professor Edmond Chan was interviewed about his study that found giving preschoolers small doses of peanut protein dramatically reduces their peanut allergies.
Quebec car-sharing company is having its moment during the pandemic

The Globe and Mail mentioned a recent paper on the car-sharing industry by Hadi Dowlatabadi, Canada Research Chair in applied mathematics of global change at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability.
New project using virtual reality to revitalize Nisga’a language

Prince George Citizen highlighted a new project launched by Amy Parent, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, in partnership with the Laxgalts’ap Village Government that will use virtual reality to revitalize Nisga’a culture.
The politics of a memoir: From Babur to Obama, the tradition lives on

George Egerton, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of history, explained the appeal of political memoirs.
Questions abound about New Brunswick's embrace of small nuclear reactors

M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about the cost of small modular reactors.
Experts and parliamentarians look ahead to SMR action plan to be released in near future

Axel Meisen, a professor emeritus of chemical and biological engineering at UBC, spoke about whether Canada can expect to become a global commercial supplier of small modular reactors.
Alberta churches file legal challenge of COVID-19 restrictions

Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on Alberta churches’ lawsuit over Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions.
B.C.'s midwives are on the brink of a burnout crisis

The Tyee highlighted a survey conducted by UBC midwifery researchers to better understand midwives’ experiences during COVID-19 in B.C.
Okanagan pharmacists are reporting that more people are getting their flu shots this year.

InfoTel News mentioned a UBC study that suggested the pandemic may be motivating more parents to get their children a seasonal flu vaccine.
Meet Best Health’s 2020 women of the year

Best Health highlighted UBC members in its 2020 Women of the Year list. Lara Gurney is a UBC nursing alumnus who, with her colleagues, set up a “wobble room” to support the well-being of health care staff in the early days of the pandemic. MyPlan, an app for women experiencing intimate partner violence, was co-developed by UBC nursing researchers.
Vancouver’s AbCellera more than doubles IPO target size, headed for biggest debut on record for Canadian biotech

The Globe and Mail featured Abcellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs by former UBC physics professor Carl Hansen.
How B.C. universities are fighting campus food insecurity

National Observer interviewed Sara Kozicky, food security project manager at UBC, about what the university is doing to alleviate the immediate pressures of campus-related food insecurity.
The fight to stop systemic racism in science

Media featured UBCO’s webinar on science and systemic racism and quoted UBCO engineering professor Ian Foulds and president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono.
Demand grows for student-led impact investment funds

Financial Times mentioned the National Social Value Fund founded by UBC Sauder alumnus Steven Petterson, which raises money and uses students at universities across Canada to identify and invest in local social purpose businesses.
UBC constructing 254 rental homes for faculty and staff

Daily Hive reported that UBC will be building a new six-storey rental housing for faculty and staff.
