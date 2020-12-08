UBC In The News
Giving to others is the best gift you can give yourself this Christmas
The Telegraph highlighted a study by UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn that looked at the correlation between happiness and charitable giving.
Telegraph (subscription)
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says
The 11th annual edition of Canada’s Food Price Report forecasts the average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year. The report is a cross-country collaboration, jointly released by UBC, Dalhousie University, University of Guelph and University of Saskatchewan.
National Post, Windsor Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Narcity, The Canadian Press via CP24, CBC, Global, CTV, The Star, CityNews, Breakfast Television, Huffington Post, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, InfoTel News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Yahoo, Bloomberg via BNN Bloomberg, Financial Post, MSN
Are peanut allergies a thing of the past?
UBC pediatric allergy professor Edmond Chan was interviewed about his study that found giving preschoolers small doses of peanut protein dramatically reduces their peanut allergies.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show, International Business Times, Moms
Quebec car-sharing company is having its moment during the pandemic
The Globe and Mail mentioned a recent paper on the car-sharing industry by Hadi Dowlatabadi, Canada Research Chair in applied mathematics of global change at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
New project using virtual reality to revitalize Nisga’a language
Prince George Citizen highlighted a new project launched by Amy Parent, a professor in UBC’s department of educational studies, in partnership with the Laxgalts’ap Village Government that will use virtual reality to revitalize Nisga’a culture.
Prince George Citizen
The politics of a memoir: From Babur to Obama, the tradition lives on
George Egerton, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of history, explained the appeal of political memoirs.
Financial Express
Experts and parliamentarians look ahead to SMR action plan to be released in near future
Axel Meisen, a professor emeritus of chemical and biological engineering at UBC, spoke about whether Canada can expect to become a global commercial supplier of small modular reactors.
Hill Times
Alberta churches file legal challenge of COVID-19 restrictions
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on Alberta churches’ lawsuit over Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Globe and Mail
B.C.'s midwives are on the brink of a burnout crisis
The Tyee highlighted a survey conducted by UBC midwifery researchers to better understand midwives’ experiences during COVID-19 in B.C.
The Tyee
Okanagan pharmacists are reporting that more people are getting their flu shots this year.
InfoTel News mentioned a UBC study that suggested the pandemic may be motivating more parents to get their children a seasonal flu vaccine.
InfoTel News
Meet Best Health’s 2020 women of the year
Best Health highlighted UBC members in its 2020 Women of the Year list. Lara Gurney is a UBC nursing alumnus who, with her colleagues, set up a “wobble room” to support the well-being of health care staff in the early days of the pandemic. MyPlan, an app for women experiencing intimate partner violence, was co-developed by UBC nursing researchers.
Reader’s Digest – Best Health
Vancouver’s AbCellera more than doubles IPO target size, headed for biggest debut on record for Canadian biotech
The Globe and Mail featured Abcellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs by former UBC physics professor Carl Hansen.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How B.C. universities are fighting campus food insecurity
National Observer interviewed Sara Kozicky, food security project manager at UBC, about what the university is doing to alleviate the immediate pressures of campus-related food insecurity.
National Observer via The Star, Yahoo
The fight to stop systemic racism in science
Media featured UBCO’s webinar on science and systemic racism and quoted UBCO engineering professor Ian Foulds and president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono.
IndigiNews via The Star, Yahoo
Demand grows for student-led impact investment funds
Financial Times mentioned the National Social Value Fund founded by UBC Sauder alumnus Steven Petterson, which raises money and uses students at universities across Canada to identify and invest in local social purpose businesses.
Financial Times
UBC constructing 254 rental homes for faculty and staff
Daily Hive reported that UBC will be building a new six-storey rental housing for faculty and staff.
Daily Hive