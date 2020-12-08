Meet Best Health’s 2020 women of the year

Best Health highlighted UBC members in its 2020 Women of the Year list. Lara Gurney is a UBC nursing alumnus who, with her colleagues, set up a “wobble room” to support the well-being of health care staff in the early days of the pandemic. MyPlan, an app for women experiencing intimate partner violence, was co-developed by UBC nursing researchers.

Reader’s Digest – Best Health