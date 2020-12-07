UBC In The News
Canadian nonprofit sees promising results in unique approach to homelessness
U.S. News & World Report highlighted a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that evaluated the impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
U.S. News & World Report
Peanut treatment lowers risk of severe allergic reactions in preschoolers
A new study led by UBC pediatric allergy professor Edmond Chan found giving young children small doses of peanut protein dramatically reduces their peanut allergies.
ANI News via Times of India, Times Now, Yahoo (India)
Ship strikes 'significant' cause of death for southern resident killer whales, UBC study finds
A study led by Stephen Raverty, a veterinary pathologist and adjunct professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, analyzed pathology reports of 52 killer whales in the Pacific Ocean. The researchers found that more of the mammals are dying as a direct result of human behaviours than previously thought.
CBC, Yahoo
Socioeconomic status a significant factor in distrust of powerful: UBC
A study co-authored by Leanne ten Brinke, a UBCO professor of psychology, suggests that individuals with lower socioeconomic status are more likely to have a negative view of decision-makers.
Castanet
In rare show of solidarity, 14 key nations commit to protect oceans
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about what sustainable management really means.
National Geographic (subscription), MSN
Why does Jupiter's moon Io have volcanoes but our moon doesn't?
UBC planetary scientist Catherine Johnson explained why volcanoes exist on Jupiter’s moon and not on Earth’s moon, and what other kinds of phenomena can occur on moons.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
Chasing the hydrogen dream: Ballard on quest to transform long-haul transportation
Walter Mérida, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering and hydrogen expert, commented on Ballard’s role in fuel cell development.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How do you deal with the pressure to be happy during the holidays?
Elizabeth Dunn, a professor in the department of psychology at UBC, spoke about staying happy during the holidays.
Globe and Mail
'The original farmers': Interest in First Nations farming revival growing
Jennifer Grenz, a sessional lecturer at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, says the First Nations people are the “original farmers” and it’s an exciting time for Indigenous agriculture.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix, Windsor Star, MSN
More people having suicidal thoughts in second wave of pandemic
A new survey by researchers at UBC, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, shows one in 10 Canadians are experiencing suicidal thoughts during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lead researcher Emily Jenkins, a professor of nursing at UBC, was interviewed.
Radio Canada, The Star
Rehab centres, research clinics crop up across Canada to manage COVID long-haulers
Christopher Ryerson, a respiratory professor at the UBC Centre for Heart Lung Innovation, spoke about the long-term consequences of COVID-19.
National Post via Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Calgary Herald, The Province, MSN
Should places of worship be barred from small in-person gatherings?
Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted about COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 and isolation batter B.C.'s long-term care residents
Joanie Sims-Gould, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, and Farinaz Havaei, a professor at UBC school of nursing, commented on the increased workload in the long-term care sector during COVID-19.
The Star, Prince George Citizen, FR24 News, Castanet
Incarceration without hope is cruel and unusual
UBC professors Debra Parkes and Isabel Grant at the Peter A. Allard School of Law wrote about the Bissonnette decision from Quebec and the law of sentencing for murder.
Globe and Mail
Banning religious gatherings defies common sense, and perhaps the Constitution
Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC says there is little evidence that religious gatherings are riskier than many other activities that are allowed to continue.
Vancouver Sun
UBC, SFU, Capilano University extend winter breaks for a week
UBC is extending winter break by one week at both Vancouver and Okanagan campuses. Most classes will resume on January 11, 2021.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN, Global, CTV, Daily Hive, Kelowna Now
Deep dive: What happens when the salmon stop coming home
Unreserved mentioned a course being offered at UBC where journalism students choose a theme and produce stories in collaboration with local First Nations.
CBC Unreserved (36:55 mark)
Students struggling with online learning a ‘wakeup call’ for universities
Media spoke to UBC students about their online learning experience during the pandemic.
Huffington Post, Global
Doctors in Canada to prescribe nature to patients
Big Think mentioned PaRx, Canada’s first evidence-based nature prescription program. The program was launched by Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, and the B.C. Parks Foundation.
Big Think
Havn Life Sciences partners with veterans mental health non-profit, Westwood Institute
Yahoo reported that Marvin Westwood, a UBC professor emeritus of educational and counselling psychology and founder of Westwood Institute, will work with Havn Life’s research team to develop best practices for combining therapy and psychedelic interventions for veterans.
Yahoo