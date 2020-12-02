UBC In The News
Could private investment finance conservation?
Eurasia Review featured a report co-authored by UBC forestry professor Peter Arcese that explored how private investment could boost conservation in a big way. He said opportunities in conservation finance are growing for investors interested in supporting sustainable development.
Eurasia Review
Megaquake would severely shake tall Lower Mainland buildings: study
Media highlighted a study led by Carlos Molina Hutt, a structural and earthquake engineering professor at UBC, that found taller buildings may experience greater shaking than expected when the Big One strikes, due to the amplification effects of the Georgia sedimentary basin.
Saving species in the Fraser river
UBC forestry professor Tara Martin discussed her study that showed 102 species at risk of extinction can be saved through urgent investment in conservation and the concerted effort of different groups and communities.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (5:40 mark)
Government plans foreign buyers tax in bid to create affordable housing
Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says while prices did fall in the Vancouver area after the introduction of foreign buyers’ taxes, the policy is not a silver bullet for affordability.
Federal Liberals boost First-time Home Buyer Incentive and plan foreign buyers tax
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on raising first-time home buyer’s maximum household income threshold.
6 subtle signs you’re dealing with seasonal depression
Huffington Post spoke to Raymond Lam, a professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, about the effect of seasonal affective disorder and how to manage it.
Children, young adults across B.C. to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies in new study
Manish Sadarangani, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics and director of the Vaccine Evaluation Center at BC Children’s Hospital, will lead a new study to look at how many children and young people across B.C. have antibodies for COVID-19.
Do B.C. health officials need help spreading the COVID-19 message?
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, was interviewed about effective COVID-19 communications.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show
Struggling with your mental health during the pandemic? Help is just a click away
UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins spoke about her survey that showed many Canadians are not making use of resources that could help them cope with the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ricochet