UBC In The News

National seismic model underestimates shaking in buildings from magnitude 9.0 earthquake, UBC study finds

A study led by Carlos Molina Hutt, a structural and earthquake engineering professor at UBC, found that taller buildings may experience greater shaking than expected when the Big One strikes, due to the amplification effects of the Georgia sedimentary basin.
CBCYahooNews 1130The StarHamilton SpectatorSt. Catharines Standard

‘Death by 1,000 cuts’ for 102 Fraser River estuary species at risk of extinction

Richmond News interviewed UBC forestry professor Tara Martin about her study that showed 102 species at risk of extinction can be saved through urgent investment in conservation and the concerted effort of different groups and communities.
Richmond News

2 years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, fate of '2 Michaels,' China relationship hang in balance

UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien spoke about how Meng Wanzhou’s arrest has highlighted questions over the future of wireless technology, as well as the trade battle between the U.S. and China.
CBC

'Free speech' upstart Parler attracting conservatives 'sick and tired' of Twitter, Facebook

UBCO psychology professor Michael Woodworth says the social media platform Parler is a true echo chamber, where like-minded people are validating and normalizing extreme views.
CTV

If the good-cause capitalism of the ‘benefit corporation’ sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is

Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says benefit corporations are a distraction from meaningful regulatory reform, and they erode true legal reform.
The Star

Alberta's hydrogen strategy must focus on emissions to be competitive, experts say

Walter Mérida, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, gave comments about the Alberta government’s hydrogen strategy.
Edmonton JournalEdmonton SunCalgary HeraldCalgary Sun

Will Mitzi Dean bring change to often troubled children’s ministry?

Grant Charles, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, spoke about who has more sway over how a ministry operates. He added that the children’s ministry should hire more Indigenous people to senior positions if they truly want to decrease the overrepresentation of Indigenous children and youth in care.
The Tyee

What the heck is going on with marine mammals in Vancouver waterways?

David Rosen, a marine mammal researcher and professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed what role our cities play in the behaviour of marine mammals, and why so many of these mammals appear to be returning to Vancouver waterways.
Maple Ridge NewsChilliwack Progress

B.C.'s new economic recovery minister says getting through pandemic will be team effort

Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, says Horgan’s cabinet should spend more time fighting today’s pandemic than looking to economic recovery.
Should you shave your beard amid coronavirus? Experts weigh in on mask debate

Jane Wang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the effect of facial hair on the effectiveness of face coverings.
Panic buying

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor shared his concern about the prospect of people panic shopping this holiday season and offered tips on boosting mental health over the holidays.
CBC On The Coast (2:24:25 mark)

Inside the communications battle to reach pandemic-weary Canadians

Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says leaders need to find ways of keeping the public on board over the long term by communicating in a way that is transparent, empathetic and not overly reliant on one voice.
Globe and Mail

Data reveals Filipinos over represented in industries at risk for contracting COVID-19

Leonora Angeles, a researcher on human settlements at UBC, was quoted about how the pandemic has highlighted the contribution of people of colour in essential services.
CityNewsNews 1130

B.C.-designed sport masks prompted by Henry's COVID-19 innovation call-out

Postmedia featured sport masks being produced by DropGard. Darren Warburton, a UBC kinesiology professor and Jack Taunton, a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of medicine, were consulted for the project.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Video: Mask or no mask?

Kenneth Fung, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on people who choose not to wear face masks in public during the pandemic.
Georgia Straight

'It stretches the limits of performance': the race to make the world's fastest running shoe

The Guardian reported on a UBC kinesiology student’s experience with the Nike Vaporfly running shoe.
Guardian

Globe Climate: Climate change merits a fiscal response, too

The Globe and Mail highlighted the winners of the UBC 2030 competition, which looked into the future of sustainability on campus and beyond.
Globe and Mail

Doctors could soon be prescribing you spend more time outdoors as part of new pilot program

News 1130 featured PARX, Canada’s first evidence-based nature prescription program. The program was launched by Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, and the B.C. Parks Foundation.
News 1130