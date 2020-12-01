UBC In The News
National seismic model underestimates shaking in buildings from magnitude 9.0 earthquake, UBC study finds
A study led by Carlos Molina Hutt, a structural and earthquake engineering professor at UBC, found that taller buildings may experience greater shaking than expected when the Big One strikes, due to the amplification effects of the Georgia sedimentary basin.
CBC, Yahoo, News 1130, The Star, Hamilton Spectator, St. Catharines Standard
‘Death by 1,000 cuts’ for 102 Fraser River estuary species at risk of extinction
Richmond News interviewed UBC forestry professor Tara Martin about her study that showed 102 species at risk of extinction can be saved through urgent investment in conservation and the concerted effort of different groups and communities.
Richmond News
2 years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, fate of '2 Michaels,' China relationship hang in balance
UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien spoke about how Meng Wanzhou’s arrest has highlighted questions over the future of wireless technology, as well as the trade battle between the U.S. and China.
CBC
'Free speech' upstart Parler attracting conservatives 'sick and tired' of Twitter, Facebook
UBCO psychology professor Michael Woodworth says the social media platform Parler is a true echo chamber, where like-minded people are validating and normalizing extreme views.
CTV
If the good-cause capitalism of the ‘benefit corporation’ sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is
Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says benefit corporations are a distraction from meaningful regulatory reform, and they erode true legal reform.
The Star
Alberta's hydrogen strategy must focus on emissions to be competitive, experts say
Walter Mérida, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, gave comments about the Alberta government’s hydrogen strategy.
Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun
Will Mitzi Dean bring change to often troubled children’s ministry?
Grant Charles, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, spoke about who has more sway over how a ministry operates. He added that the children’s ministry should hire more Indigenous people to senior positions if they truly want to decrease the overrepresentation of Indigenous children and youth in care.
The Tyee
What the heck is going on with marine mammals in Vancouver waterways?
David Rosen, a marine mammal researcher and professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed what role our cities play in the behaviour of marine mammals, and why so many of these mammals appear to be returning to Vancouver waterways.
Maple Ridge News, Chilliwack Progress
B.C.'s new economic recovery minister says getting through pandemic will be team effort
Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, says Horgan’s cabinet should spend more time fighting today’s pandemic than looking to economic recovery.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, National Post, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Daily Courier, Prince George Citizen, BC Local News, Yahoo, MSN
Should you shave your beard amid coronavirus? Experts weigh in on mask debate
Jane Wang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the effect of facial hair on the effectiveness of face coverings.
The Canadian Press via Global, The Star, St. Albert Today
Panic buying
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor shared his concern about the prospect of people panic shopping this holiday season and offered tips on boosting mental health over the holidays.
CBC On The Coast (2:24:25 mark)
Inside the communications battle to reach pandemic-weary Canadians
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says leaders need to find ways of keeping the public on board over the long term by communicating in a way that is transparent, empathetic and not overly reliant on one voice.
Globe and Mail
B.C.-designed sport masks prompted by Henry's COVID-19 innovation call-out
Postmedia featured sport masks being produced by DropGard. Darren Warburton, a UBC kinesiology professor and Jack Taunton, a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of medicine, were consulted for the project.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Video: Mask or no mask?
Kenneth Fung, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on people who choose not to wear face masks in public during the pandemic.
Georgia Straight
'It stretches the limits of performance': the race to make the world's fastest running shoe
The Guardian reported on a UBC kinesiology student’s experience with the Nike Vaporfly running shoe.
Guardian
Globe Climate: Climate change merits a fiscal response, too
The Globe and Mail highlighted the winners of the UBC 2030 competition, which looked into the future of sustainability on campus and beyond.
Globe and Mail
Doctors could soon be prescribing you spend more time outdoors as part of new pilot program
News 1130 featured PARX, Canada’s first evidence-based nature prescription program. The program was launched by Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, and the B.C. Parks Foundation.
News 1130