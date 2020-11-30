UBC In The News
It’s not too late to save 102 endangered Fraser River species, according to UBC study
Media highlighted a study led by UBC forestry professor Tara Martin that showed the 102 species at risk of extinction require urgent investment in conservation and the concerted effort of different groups and communities.
Global, Rock 101, CFOX, Radio Canada, The Star, Business in Vancouver, Yahoo, Hope Standard, Yorkton This Week
Scientists probe DNA to create game-changing strain of mildew resistant cannabis
UBC bonanists Loren Rieseberg and Marco Todesco are searching for ways to improve cannabis as a commercial crop.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers
A study is under way to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in passengers prior to takeoff at YVR. Don Sin, co-principal investigator and a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed.
CBC, CBC Vancouver News, Radio Canada, Global, CTV, CityNews, News 1130, Daily Hive, The Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Here's why everyone is putting up Christmas lights so early this year
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says cultural rituals are important to people because they’re stable, positive and normalizing, and they outlive the sickness and death of COVID-19.
CBC, CBC Vancouver News (10:30 mark)
Women in B.C. have fared worse than men during the pandemic, study finds
UBC economist Marina Adshade collaborated on a report that found women have been negatively affected by COVID-19 to a disproportionate degree, as they are more likely to work public-facing positions and were forced to take on increased responsibilities as the pandemic deepened.
CBC
Health Matters: Monitoring and predicting the spread of COVID-19
David Patrick, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about what we can expect as COVID-19 continues to evolve.
Global News Morning BC
Feds need to flex creative muscles in pandemic messaging, say experts
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, commented on the routine COVID-19 briefings. She recently studied pandemic messaging in nine jurisdictions.
Hill Times
Why are typically pro-vax parents nervous about the COVID vaccine?
Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine gave comments about parental willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Today’s Parent
Young adults, unfairly blamed for COVID-19 spread, now face stress and uncertain futures
Rod Knight and Pierre-julien Coulaud in UBC’s department of medicine discussed how framing young people as irresponsible spreaders of the COVID-19 distorted the actual experiences and attitudes of young adults towards COVID-19 and created flawed perceptions of the pandemic’s true impact on this group.
The Conversation
Trump’s lies about the election show how disinformation erodes democracy
Chris Tenove and Spencer McKay in UBC’s department of political science wrote about the dangers of disinformation campaigns.
The Conversation
What’s fuelling the mental health crisis in young people? Here are four key stressors
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was quoted in a story about the challenges students face.
The Star