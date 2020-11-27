UBC In The News
For the Fraser River delta, a crucial choice looms for species and a way of life
Media highlighted a study led by UBC forestry professor Tara Martin that showed the 102 species at risk of local extinction in the Fraser River estuary require urgent investment in conservation management strategies.
Globe and Mail (subscription), The Star, Yahoo, Surrey Now-Leader, Langley Advance Times, Maple Ridge News, Chilliwack Progress, North Delta Reporter, Abbotsford News, Cloverdale Reporter, Mission City Record, Hope Standard, Agassiz-Harrison Observer, Aldergrove Star, Peace Arch News
A survey find that health of transgender youth is improving, but stigma is still a concern
UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc discussed her study on the health and well-being of trans and non-binary youth across Canada.
Spice Radio
Moaning sex can actually turn you on more, here's why
Cosmopolitan asked Lori Brotto, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, about moaning sex.
Cosmopolitan (UK)
Court reduces sentence for Quebec City mosque shooter
Debra Parkes, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the appeals ruling on the Quebec mosque shooter case.
The Canadian Press via Toronto Sun, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, Powell River Peak, Red Deer Advocate, Huffington Post
Canada had its Thanksgiving in October. What followed may bode poorly for the U.S.
Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics and an infectious disease modeling expert, says it is not really possible to say what fraction of current cases were specifically seeded by Thanksgiving gatherings but it is indisputable that the effect is there.
New York Times (subscription)
On ‘knife’s edge’: virus surge on Island easing, but experts still see danger signs
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs says Vancouver Island’s steady daily new-case count amid explosive new numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland means we’re at a critical point.
Times Colonist
These impressive 17 British Columbians have been appointed to the Order of Canada
UBC community members B. Lynn Beattie, Izak Benbasat, Timothy Frick, Priscilla Edson Greenwood and Roger Wong have been appointed to the Order of Canada.
Vancouver is Awesome
Prominent Vancouver lawyer gets Law Society of B.C. award
UBC law alumnus Leonard Doust has received the Law Society of B.C. award in recognition of his contributions to the legal community.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The geographer that mapped the cities within the city
Canadian Geographic spoke with Liam McGuire about the Ten Cities project, which came out of his graduate work at UBC’s geography department, and what he hopes people will take away from this work.
Canadian Geographic