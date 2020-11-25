UBC In The News
Why the Yukon’s Indigenous languages are disappearing, and what’s being done to get them back
A joint study by UBC, University of Oxford, and University of Victoria found Indigenous communities that had low numbers of language speakers reported six times the number of youth suicides compared to communities with many speakers.
APTN
How to be happy, according to scientists
CNET quoted UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn about practicing mindfulness. She helped launch a free set of wellness exercises called Peace, which uses research on positive psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy to increase happiness and reduce feelings of stress.
CNET, MSN (US), MSN (Canada)
What's race got to do with it? Data collection and COVID-19
Reza Afshari, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, and Sabrina Wong, a professor at the Centre for Health Services and Policy Research, commented on collecting race-based data on the COVID-19 pandemic.
CTV News Vancouver
UBC student reaching out to his community to help them stay safe
UBC medical student Sukhmeet Sachal was interviewed about his work in bringing awareness of COVID-19 precautions in the Sikh community, making it easier for them to wear a mask and stay safe in a culturally relevant way.
News 1130
B.C.'s working women carrying bigger burden than men amid pandemic: report
Business in Vancouver mentioned a COVID-19 risk/reward assessment developed by UBC researchers at the Vancouver School of Economics that showed more than half of B.C women are employed in industries most affected by the restrictions brought on by the pandemic, putting them further at risk of coming into contact with COVID-19.
Business in Vancouver
B.C. women have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19: report
UBC economist Marina Adshade collaborated on a report that looked at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women’s health.
BC Business
No time for empty promises: Europe must lead on harmful fisheries subsidies
UBC professors Daniel Pauly and Ussif Rashid Sumaila at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries say it is now time for the EU to step up its efforts to address the challenges of biodiversity loss, climate change and ocean degradation by removing subsidies that stimulate overexploitation of fish populations.
EURACTIV
Biotech startup investments explode, but big investors fret about assault on drug prices
Financial Post mentioned Abcellera, a Vancouver based company that develops antibody therapies for COVID-19. Founder and former UBC physics professor Carl Hansen was quoted.
Financial Post
Ibram X. Kendi and Jesmyn Ward speak as part of the virtual Thinking While Black series on November 25
UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs will host an online discussion as part of the Phil Lind Initiative today at 3 p.m. How to Be an Antiracist author Ibram X. Kendi and two-time National Book Award-winner Jesmyn Ward will take part in a virtual conversation as part of the Thinking While Black series.
Georgia Straight
An ancient people with a modern climate plan
The Washington Post mentioned Indigenous health indicators co-created by UBC alumnus and the Swinomish tribe’s environmental health officer Jamie Donatuto that goes beyond typical morbidity and mortality measures and considers ecosystem health, social and cultural beliefs and values integral to a community.
Washington Post (subscription)