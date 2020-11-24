UBC In The News
Resistance is futile: what viruses are, and why we’ll never ‘beat’ them
ZME Science quoted a paper by Curtis Suttle, a professor in UBC’s departments of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, botany and microbiology and immunology, on viruses in the ocean.
ZME Science
New study shows child separation increases risk of overdose for mother
UBC nursing clinical professor Meagan Thumath discussed her study that looked at the association between child removal and unintentional drug overdose among marginalized women in Canada.
Global News Hour at 6
Biggest hurdle for fish harvesters is buying into the industry, study finds
National Observer highlighted a study by researchers at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries that aimed to understand access issues and wellbeing among independent fish harvesters in B.C.
National Observer (subscription)
Seek help if you need it, Metrolinx says following string of suicide attempts on GO system
The Star mentioned a nationwide survey by the Canadian Mental Health Association in partnership with UBC researchers that looked at the impacts of COVID-19 on suicide and mental health risks.
The Star
Energy efficient experiment
A housing experiment by a team of researchers from UBCO’s school of engineering, joined by FortisBC, Wilden, Authentech Homes, Okanagan College and the Natural Sciences and the Engineering Research Council of Canada, revealed significant energy and greenhouse gas savings.
Castanet, Corporate Knights
WTO aiming to net fishing deal
Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about the global fisheries subsidies and the amount assigned to building up fishing fleets.
Agence France-Presse via Yahoo, RFI, Japan Times, Bangkok Post
How China’s vast and aggressive fishing fleet is kept afloat by Beijing
Daniel Pauly, a principal investigator of the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about a major role fisheries subsidies play in depleting fish stocks and the Chinese government’s offer to restrict their distant-water fleet.
South China Morning Post
‘Put away your power saws’: First Nations leaders, conservationists have a new plan to protect old-growth
UBC forestry professor Peter Arcese says a conservation financing plan to protect B.C.’s old-growth forests is viable. UBC ecology alumnus Ken Wu was also interviewed about his work in saving B.C.’s oldest forests and trees.
Narwhal
Grizzlies at the Table
UBC biological oceanographer Brian Hunt says the ocean is changing so dramatically that we may never get back the ecosystem that can support the scale of fishing it once did.
Beside Magazine
N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Elementary school in Quispamsis confirms first case
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, talked about the balance between too little and too much public health information during a pandemic.
CBC – Information Morning Fredericton, CBC
COVID-19: worsening a lesser known public health crisis
Radio Canada quoted Alexis Crabtree, a resident physician in public health at UBC, and Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the increased contamination of the drug supply since COVID-19.
Radio Canada
Vancouver-developed COVID-19 treatment approved for use
Media reported that Health Canada has approved the use of an antibody-drug developed by AbCellera to help treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. AbCellera started in 2012 out of a lab at the UBC by former physics professor Carl Hansen.
CTV, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Calgary Herald, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 cases surge in B.C.’s Fraser Health region
Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, discussed the socioeconomic factors associated with COVID-19 and how South Asian Canadians are at greater risk of having more serious complications if they contract it.
Globe and Mail
Ontario looks to extend term of top public-health doctor in face of NDP criticism
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, commented on Ontario’s approach for COVID-19 communications.
Globe and Mail
The kids are in crisis — and COVID-19 is making it worse. In Canada, deteriorating youth mental health is leaving a generation in distress
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was quoted about mental health challenges on campus.
The Star, St. Catharines Standard, Hamilton Spectator
COVID-19: What do rising positivity rates mean for B.C.? It’s not entirely clear
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs gave comments about the COVID-19 test positivity rate.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
COVID isolation harming the mental health of many Canadians
UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins discussed her study that looked at how people’s mental health has been harmed by quarantine and isolation measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
10 ways to provide adequate housing in the COVID-19 era
Penny Gurstein, a professor of planning at UBC and director of the Housing Research Collaborative, co-wrote about ways to improve global systemic housing inequalities that have been both exposed and amplified by COVID-19.
The Conversation
Rebuilding from a pandemic should strive to pay off Canada’s ecological debt
Sarah Otto, a university Killam professor in the department of zoology, co-wrote about the importance of addressing the ecological crisis and investing in action.
iPolitics
Exposing kids to STEM is important, even during a pandemic
Jennifer Jakobi, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, spoke about promoting an interest in science, technology, engineering and math, and improving the participation of women and other underrepresented groups.
Vernon Matters