What was Nero really doing while Rome burned?
The Washington Post highlighted Rome is Burning, by Anthony Barrett, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, where he navigated through the complex evidence surrounding the Great Fire of Rome.
Washington Post (subscription)
Ottawa wants to hear your ideas on how to tackle food waste
Graham Riches, a professor emeritus of social work, says that food waste is a symptom of a dysfunctional industrial food system but programs tackling it are being presented as an answer to poverty and food insecurity.
National Observer (subscription)
'At the brink': Dire warnings as B.C. contact tracers nearly overwhelmed
Sally Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, spoke about overwhelming B.C.’s contact tracing system.
CTV News Vancouver
'Not going to end the pandemic': Why those hopeful vaccine trial results are not all that they seem
Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, commented on COVID-19 vaccines and said that we would not know the impact on asymptomatic disease if infections were not lab-confirmed with routine testing in all participants.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, The Province, MSN
More people are surviving severe COVID-19, but doctors aren't exactly sure why
Donald Griesdale, a professor in UBC’s department of anesthesiology, pharmacology and therapeutics, was quoted about lower mortality rates for the second wave than in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Post
COVID-19: Culturally aware pandemic messaging said to be key to managing outbreaks
UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal was interviewed about his work in bringing awareness of COVID-19 precautions at Sikh temples in Surrey since before the current surge of cases in the Fraser Health region.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
'Facebook warriors': A pandemic of hoaxes undermining efforts to stop COVID-19
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, commented on the importance of clear health communications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Postmedia via Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix
Island COVID-19 cases are doubling at fastest rate in B.C., epidemiologist says
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs spoke about COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island and how quickly the virus can spread.
Times Colonist
Bill C-7 may seem compassionate but it endangers the vulnerable
Karol Boschung, a fourth-year medical student at UBC, discussed Bill C-7, a bill that will broaden the eligibility criteria for assisted dying, and what it means to “choose” medical assistance in dying.
The Province
Peter Thiel gets board seat at AbCellera as IPO nears
Media featured Abcellera, a Vancouver based company that develops antibody therapies for COVID-19. It was founded by former UBC physics professor Carl Hansen.
Bloomberg (subscription), BNN Bloomberg, Yahoo, MSN, Globe and Mail (subscription)
Weekend Warrior: Road riding turns property manager Erin Gibault's crank
BC Business interviewed UBC commerce graduate Erin Gibault about his career and passion for cycling.
BC Business