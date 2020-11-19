UBC In The News

Health of trans and non-binary youth

UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc was interviewed about her study on the health and well-being of trans and non-binary youth.
A mother's risk of an overdose goes up when a child is removed from her care

UBC nursing clinical professor Megan Thumath spoke about her study that looked at the association between child removal and unintentional drug overdose among marginalized women in Canada.
UBC Okanagan: Telehealth offers rural health care options for Parkinson’s patients

New research from the UBCO Southern Medical Program supports the use of telehealth in the care of Parkinson’s patients in rural communities, particularly within the Interior Health region. Lead author and fourth-year SMP student Dakota Peacock was quoted.
UBC study digs into how trail use impacts wildlife

A UBC study by forestry professor Cole Burton and Robin Naidoo, an adjunct professor in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability looked at the effects of recreational activities on wildlife.
UBC study reveals new impact of self-isolation and quarantine on mental health

UBC research, in collaboration with the Canadian Mental Health Association, looked at the mental health impacts of self-isolation and quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emily Jenkins and Zachary Daly at UBC’s school of nursing were quoted.
While COVID-19 surges, health officials cautiously optimistic seasonal flu cases dropping

Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine’s department of pediatrics, says it might be more important than ever to get a flu shot to avoid a “twindemic.”
COVID-19: B.C. premier says B.C. will order travel restrictions inside province

UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs commented on the new provincewide travel restrictions.
Meet the lead contact tracer fighting COVID-19 in the Fraser region

Richard Lester, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about contact tracing and the core public health response.
COVID's impact on assisted-living homes is being overlooked

UBC nursing professor Jennifer Baumbusch and colleagues say it’s important to understand how assisted living differs from long-term care in order to mount an effective and humane response to future outbreaks of disease.
UBC coach Jesse Symons wins MLS Community MVP award

UBC Thunderbirds coach Jesse Symons has been named one of the 26 MLS Community MVPs for his work with the Hope and Health initiative.
