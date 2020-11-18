UBC In The News
How a new organic farming app is trying to weed out paperwork
National Observer featured the iCertify program, which is part of a project by UBC researchers at the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems to create open-source farm management software for diversified organic producers.
Vancouver projects give weed to curb overdoses. Police just raided one
The Tyee mentioned a study by M-J Milloy, a cannabis science professor at UBC, that showed regular cannabis users are half as likely to use illicit opioids daily.
The pandemic has proven that the individual is not supreme
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, was quoted about her study of health communication responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commercial marina again proposed for Union Bay
Black Press Media mentioned a study by Juan José Alava, a marine researcher from UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that looked at sediment contamination.
Trans tattoo artist shares the importance of having a supportive family
UBC nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc discussed her new research which shows that transgender teens’ health is improving, but challenges remain.
What data visualization is and how to get started in this field
Tamara Munzner, a professor in UBC’s department of computer science, gave comments about data visualizations.
An Indian organization wants to grow urban forests and transform the cities we live and work in
UBC forestry professor Cecil Konijnendijk commented on how long it takes for a city to grow a forest.
Letters to The Vancouver Sun: Food security needs a plan now
Anthony Griffiths, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of botany, says we must wean ourselves from the California dependency as soon as possible, and plan for future food security now.
How to show your project’s worth in social science and humanities research proposals
Charles Menzies, Hagwil Hayetsk, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, was quoted about ways that researchers can demonstrate the social significance of their work in SSHRC funding applications.
EVE Online: gamers analyze COVID data
Ryan Brinkman, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, was interviewed about his contribution to a project that helps researchers understand the coronavirus through the EVE online game.
Self-harm risk increases when people are in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 infection
UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins discussed her study that found people who quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure are dealing with greater levels of distress and why people have significant mental health issues tied to isolation.
Ottawa names three experts to review breakdown of pandemic early warning system
Paul Gully, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, will co-lead a review into the breakdown of Canada’s pandemic early warning system, and probe allegations that federal scientists were sidelined within the government.
Letters to the editor
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says Canada has not kept up with contact tracing for new daily case counts. He added that preventing widespread community transmission depends upon adherence to precautions and a fully functional public-health containment program.
Going viral
Business in Vancouver featured Sriram Subramaniam, a professor in UBC’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, for his research on COVID-19 drug development.
Study finds that many people struggling with mental health aren’t using online resources
A recent UBC nursing study found people aren’t using online resources that can give mental health support during the pandemic. One of the researchers, Chris Richardson with UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed on CFAX.
Could B.C. see 4,000 COVID-19 cases a day by Christmas?
UBC mathematics professor Dan Coombs was interviewed about the trajectory of COVID-19 in B.C.
With the U.S. still absent, Asia and Europe double down on multilateralism
UBC political science professor Yves Tiberghien discussed the significance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region.
