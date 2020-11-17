UBC In The News
The chemicals that make skunks and some marijuana smell the same
ZME Science mentioned a UBC study that sequenced the genomes of various cannabis plants to see what particular genes give certain strains their characteristic flavours.
ZME Science
Preventing forest fires by getting ahead with the work now
UBC forestry PhD candidates Sarah Dickson-Hoyle and Kelsey Copes-Gerbitz discussed community forests and their study on wildfire management.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
British Columbia prepares to withstand devastating earthquake
Carlos Molina-Hutt, a professor in UBC’s department of civil engineering, commented on B.C.’s seismic building codes.
Radio Canada
Pedestrian safety, a never-ending problem
Kay Teschke, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about improving road safety.
Radio Canada
Pandemic panic buying: Shelves again wiped clean of toilet paper
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor gave comments about the psychology of panic buying.
Q13 FOX
'It feels like the loss of a brother': Worker in his 30s could be B.C.'s youngest COVID-19 victim
Melissa Lem, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, shared her concerns about the rising cases of COVID-19 among young people.
CTV
Fraser Health infographics show the workings of community COVID transmission
Reza Afshari, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about how COVID-19 can travel in the community.
News 1130
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk
Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussed pregnancy during the pandemic and the risk of COVID-19 for pregnant people.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
What’s going on with a COVID-19 vaccine?
Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious disease, commented on the development and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
Chatelaine
15 countries just signed the world’s largest trade pact. The U.S. isn’t one of them.
Kristen Hopewell, Canada research chair in global policy and a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region, and how it would impact the U.S. economy.
Washington Post
Why the Liberals' nuclear power plan is a pipe dream
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security and director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at the school of public policy and global affairs, co-wrote about some risks and downside of the Liberal government’s action plan for small modular nuclear reactors.
Ottawa Citizen
Vancouver must commit to climate action now for a healthy future
UBC medicine professors Rashmi Chadha and Melissa Lem say to give our city the best chance at a healthy, livable future, the Vancouver city council must come together to fully pass, implement and fund the evidence-based framework of the Climate Emergency Action Plan.
The Province
Iconic Vancouver landmark to be torn down and rebuilt to make it seismically safe
The Museum of Anthropology’s Great Hall will be seismically upgraded with isolation technology. Jennifer Sanguinetti, UBC’s managing director of infrastructure development, was interviewed.
CTV News Vancouver
Indigenous cellist Cris Derksen performs November 18
Indigenous cellist and composer Cris Derksen will give an online performance as part of Soundings: An Exhibition in Five Parts, a collaboration between the UBC School of Music, Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery and the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.
Georgia Straight
Exploring racism at work
Canadian lawyer, journalist and equity advocate Hadiya Roderique will speak about racism in the workplace at UBCO’s Distinguished Speaker Series.
Castanet