UBC In The News
Study: mountain bikes disturb wildlife more than previously thought
A study led by UBC forestry professor Cole Burton shows that mountain bikers are disturbing wildlife more than previously thought.
Men’s Journal
6 billion pale blue dots: scientists suggest there are many many Earth-like planets
UBC astronomer Jaymie Matthews was quoted about his research which found that there are as many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy.
Fatherly
B.C. biotech plays key role in vaccine breakthrough
Business in Vancouver mentioned UBC professor and nanomedicine researcher Pieter Cullis for his research on lipid nanoparticle technology.
Business in Vancouver, Castanet
Psychedelics as health and wellness aid? Not a hallucination
Evan Wood, a professor and addiction specialist at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about how psychedelic therapy is radical because it aims to cure disorders, not just manage them.
NBC
'The future of fishing is artisanal and without large fleets', states renowned scientist
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about how fish stocks are at risk due to excessive fishing and subsidized industrial fleets.
The Costa Rica News
B.C. just cut back logging limits on Haida Gwaii. But is it enough to protect these ancient, carbon-rich forests?
UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard says the super-rich carbon areas from Northern California to Alaska should be preserved if we are to meet our global carbon targets.
Narwhal via The Star, Yahoo
Urban pandemic – isolation and inequality
UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon discussed what we have learned about urban isolation and inequality from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC Radio National – Future Tense
Coronavirus pandemic aggravates opioid crisis amid rise in overdoses, decline in services
The Canadian Press spoke to Alexis Crabtree, a resident physician in public health at UBC, and Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the increased level of adulteration of the drug supply since COVID-19.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, CityNews, News 1130, Huffington Post, Ottawa Matters, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier, Kelowna Now, BC Local News, Yahoo, MSN
COVID-19 modelling
Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, and UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs were interviewed about COVID-19 modelling and the exponential growth in the number of new cases in B.C.
Otto: CBC On The Coast
Coombs: CKNW Mornings with Simi
Sometimes painful, always beautiful history of Japanese gardens in Western Canada explored in documentary
UBC’s Nitobe Memorial Garden was featured in a documentary that explores the complex history of Japanese gardening in western Canada.
CBC
Portion of UBC Museum of Anthropology to be rebuilt
The Museum of Anthropology’s Great Hall will be seismically upgraded with isolation technology. Jennifer Sanguinetti, UBC’s managing director of infrastructure development, was interviewed.
CityNews Vancouver
UBC Innocence Project relies on students, donations to review cases of wrongful conviction
News 1130 highlighted the UBC Innocence Project at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, which provides a post-conviction review in response to claims of wrongful conviction. Project director Tamara Levy was interviewed.
News 1130
Burnaby art exhibition explores the meaning of living well with dementia
Burnaby Now featured an online art exhibit called In There Out Here: Art Making Space to Live Well with Dementia, which showcases multimedia artwork created by people living with dementia and their care partners. The event is part of research led by professor Susan Cox and postdoctoral fellow Gloria Puurveen at UBC’s W. Maurice Young Centre for Applied Ethics.
Burnaby Now