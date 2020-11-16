UBC In The News

Study: mountain bikes disturb wildlife more than previously thought

A study led by UBC forestry professor Cole Burton shows that mountain bikers are disturbing wildlife more than previously thought.
Men’s Journal

6 billion pale blue dots: scientists suggest there are many many Earth-like planets

UBC astronomer Jaymie Matthews was quoted about his research which found that there are as many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy.
Fatherly

B.C. biotech plays key role in vaccine breakthrough

Business in Vancouver mentioned UBC professor and nanomedicine researcher Pieter Cullis for his research on lipid nanoparticle technology.
Business in VancouverCastanet

Psychedelics as health and wellness aid? Not a hallucination

Evan Wood, a professor and addiction specialist at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about how psychedelic therapy is radical because it aims to cure disorders, not just manage them.
NBC

'The future of fishing is artisanal and without large fleets', states renowned scientist

Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about how fish stocks are at risk due to excessive fishing and subsidized industrial fleets.
The Costa Rica News

B.C. just cut back logging limits on Haida Gwaii. But is it enough to protect these ancient, carbon-rich forests?

UBC forestry professor Suzanne Simard says the super-rich carbon areas from Northern California to Alaska should be preserved if we are to meet our global carbon targets.
Narwhal via The StarYahoo

The Dakotas are 'as bad as it gets anywhere in the world' for COVID-19

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says pandemics require people to give up some of their freedoms for the greater good, and in conservative regions, it’s common to see pushback.
USA Today (subscription), MSN

Urban pandemic – isolation and inequality

UBC architecture and landscape architecture professor Patrick Condon discussed what we have learned about urban isolation and inequality from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC Radio National – Future Tense

Coronavirus pandemic aggravates opioid crisis amid rise in overdoses, decline in services

The Canadian Press spoke to Alexis Crabtree, a resident physician in public health at UBC, and Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the increased level of adulteration of the drug supply since COVID-19.
The Canadian Press via CP24GlobalCTVCityNewsNews 1130Huffington PostOttawa MattersThe ProvinceVancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsSurrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge NewsTimes ColonistVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsDaily CourierKelowna NowBC Local NewsYahooMSN

COVID-19 modelling

Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, and UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs were interviewed about COVID-19 modelling and the exponential growth in the number of new cases in B.C.
Otto: CBC On The Coast
Coombs: CKNW Mornings with Simi

Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights, amid so much darkness

Media featured Sukhmeet Singh Sachal, a second-year UBC medical student who started the COVID-19 Sikh Gurdwara Initiative to break cultural and language barriers to better educate seniors about the virus.
CBCMSNNews 1130

Sometimes painful, always beautiful history of Japanese gardens in Western Canada explored in documentary

UBC’s Nitobe Memorial Garden was featured in a documentary that explores the complex history of Japanese gardening in western Canada.
CBC

Portion of UBC Museum of Anthropology to be rebuilt

The Museum of Anthropology’s Great Hall will be seismically upgraded with isolation technology. Jennifer Sanguinetti, UBC’s managing director of infrastructure development, was interviewed.
CityNews Vancouver

UBC Innocence Project relies on students, donations to review cases of wrongful conviction

News 1130 highlighted the UBC Innocence Project at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, which provides a post-conviction review in response to claims of wrongful conviction. Project director Tamara Levy was interviewed.
News 1130

Burnaby art exhibition explores the meaning of living well with dementia

Burnaby Now featured an online art exhibit called In There Out Here: Art Making Space to Live Well with Dementia, which showcases multimedia artwork created by people living with dementia and their care partners. The event is part of research led by professor Susan Cox and postdoctoral fellow Gloria Puurveen at UBC’s W. Maurice Young Centre for Applied Ethics.
Burnaby Now