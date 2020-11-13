UBC In The News
9 signs your perfectionism is out of control
Ladder mentioned a UBC study that showed perfectionism is linked to depression, anxiety and mental health issues.
What is a particle?
Quanta Magazine spoke to UBC physics professor Mark Van Raamsdonk about his experience learning about quantum field theory, and highlighted his essay on building up spacetime with quantum entanglement.
Genius dog challenge: Dogs to compete in live virtual intelligence test
UBC emeritus psychology professor Stanley Coren shared which breed of dog is the most intelligent in terms of obedience intelligence.
Metro Vancouver secures new conservation land, inching it closer to a regional park
UBC forestry professor John Richardson was interviewed about the benefits and downsides to Metro Vancouver opening Codd wetlands to the public.
Wearing a mask isn’t just about protecting other people, the CDC says. It can help you — and might prevent lockdowns.
Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted about how images of Donald Trump covering his face was a win in terms of messaging that would appeal to Republicans, because the conservatives are strongly motivated by a personal responsibility to care for themselves.
For COVID drugs, months of frantic development lead to few outright successes
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on finding treatments for COVID-19.
Yes, you need a 3-layer mask now — here’s why & where to find them
Jane Wang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the new three-layer face mask guidelines.
It's hard to know if what we are doing to bend the curve is working
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs was interviewed about B.C.’s more strict rules as COVID-19 numbers surge.
Expert reminding British Columbians to prioritize mental health ahead of winter
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says those who have had a difficult time coping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be facing another challenge to their mental health as gloomier months settle in.
Few Canadians accessing online mental health support: UBC
A national survey by UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins and Chris Richardson, a research associate at the school of population and public health, shows only a few Canadians are making use of virtual resources that could help them cope with the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pressures on mental health rise with increasing COVID-19 case counts
Black Press Media mentioned a UBC study that found an increase in the number of nurses suffering from depression and anxiety since the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Legion branch to open at the University of B.C.
Postmedia reported on the new UBC Royal Canadian Legion Branch, which is part of the university’s veteran-friendly campus initiative to ensure a welcoming and fully supported transition for Veterans coming back to school. Eric Liow, a UBC alumnus, former staffer and president of the new branch, was interviewed.
UBC baseball takes swing at raising funds online with all-Canadian MLB trio
The UBC Thunderbirds’ baseball team and head coach Chris Pritchett have landed two former and one current MLB players to speak at its virtual fundraiser Safe At Home on Dec. 2.
