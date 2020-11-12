UBC In The News
It’s a fiddle: Nero’s foes turned fire against him
The Times highlighted research by Anthony Barrett, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, on the Great Fire of Rome.
The Times (subscription)
TransLink tests anti-microbial copper coatings on high-touch surfaces
UBC is part of a TransLink pilot project that will test the use of anti-microbial copper on high-touch surfaces to better understand and reduce transmission of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist
Sexual attraction is the oldest story on earth
Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, spoke about sexual differentiation and attraction.
The Atlantic, MSN
The number of small fishing vessels smuggling illegal drugs has tripled
Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about how a lack of policing in illegal fishing can indirectly make local fishing communities more vulnerable to drug traffickers.
Smithsonian Magazine
Rolls-Royce plans 16 mini-nuclear plants for UK
M.V. Ramana at the Liu Institute for Global Issues and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed reasons to question the concept of small modular reactors.
BBC
Biden and trade
UBC political science professor Kurt Huebner was interviewed about what a Biden presidency is going to mean in relations with trade partners.
CBC On The Coast (38:30 mark)
Sea lions throw a party on Cowichan Bay's federal breakwater to feast on spawning salmon
Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about whether seals and sea lions are to blame for poor salmon stocks.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
B.C.'s stellar COVID-19 performance diminishing with increase in cases
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs says the COVID-19 case numbers being seen now are the product of an increase that began in mid-July.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Canada falls short in post-ICU care for COVID-19 patients
UBC nursing professor Fuchsia Howard was interviewed about her research that examines patients who’ve spent time in ICU for a range of conditions, including COVID-19, and monitors how they do once they’re released.
Yahoo (Canada), Yahoo (US), Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (India), Breakfast Television
On the frailty of civilization
Rolling Stone spoke with UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis about his new book, the response he got from readers about The Unraveling, and what it would take to see a new dawn in America.
Rolling Stone
Remembrance Day: Ridge sings the songs of First World War Canadian soldiers
Media featured Ridge, a digital production presented by the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts that aims to humanize the mythologized Battle of Vimy Ridge through songs and words of the soldiers who were there.
Vancouver Sun, Globe and Mail, CBC North by Northwest (1:44:50 mark), Radio Canada Phare Ouest, Stir
UBC Museum of Anthropology's Great Hall undergoing $30.5 million rebuild
The Museum of Anthropology’s Great Hall will be seismically upgraded with isolation technology.
Daily Hive, Georgia Straight