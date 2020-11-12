UBC In The News

It’s a fiddle: Nero’s foes turned fire against him

The Times highlighted research by Anthony Barrett, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, on the Great Fire of Rome.
The Times (subscription)

TransLink tests anti-microbial copper coatings on high-touch surfaces

UBC is part of a TransLink pilot project that will test the use of anti-microbial copper on high-touch surfaces to better understand and reduce transmission of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
The Canadian Press via National PostVancouver SunThe ProvinceVancouver CourierVancouver is AwesomeNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsTimes Colonist

Sexual attraction is the oldest story on earth

Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, spoke about sexual differentiation and attraction.
The AtlanticMSN

The number of small fishing vessels smuggling illegal drugs has tripled

Rashid Sumaila, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about how a lack of policing in illegal fishing can indirectly make local fishing communities more vulnerable to drug traffickers.
Smithsonian Magazine

Rolls-Royce plans 16 mini-nuclear plants for UK

M.V. Ramana at the Liu Institute for Global Issues and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed reasons to question the concept of small modular reactors.
BBC

Biden and trade

UBC political science professor Kurt Huebner was interviewed about what a Biden presidency is going to mean in relations with trade partners.
CBC On The Coast (38:30 mark)

Sea lions throw a party on Cowichan Bay's federal breakwater to feast on spawning salmon

Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about whether seals and sea lions are to blame for poor salmon stocks.
Vancouver SunThe ProvinceTimes Colonist

Few Canadians accessing online mental health support: UBC

A national survey led by UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins shows only a few Canadians are making use of virtual resources that could help them cope with the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News 1130CTV

B.C.'s stellar COVID-19 performance diminishing with increase in cases

UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs says the COVID-19 case numbers being seen now are the product of an increase that began in mid-July.
Vancouver SunThe ProvinceMSN

Canada falls short in post-ICU care for COVID-19 patients

UBC nursing professor Fuchsia Howard was interviewed about her research that examines patients who’ve spent time in ICU for a range of conditions, including COVID-19, and monitors how they do once they’re released.
Yahoo (Canada)Yahoo (US)Yahoo (UK)Yahoo (India)Breakfast Television

On the frailty of civilization

Rolling Stone spoke with UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis about his new book, the response he got from readers about The Unraveling, and what it would take to see a new dawn in America.
Rolling Stone

Remembrance Day: Ridge sings the songs of First World War Canadian soldiers

Media featured Ridge, a digital production presented by the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts that aims to humanize the mythologized Battle of Vimy Ridge through songs and words of the soldiers who were there.
Vancouver SunGlobe and MailCBC North by Northwest (1:44:50 mark)Radio Canada Phare OuestStir

UBC Museum of Anthropology's Great Hall undergoing $30.5 million rebuild

The Museum of Anthropology’s Great Hall will be seismically upgraded with isolation technology.
Daily HiveGeorgia Straight