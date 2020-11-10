UBC In The News
Teens benefit with less screen time, more time with sports and art
A study led by Eva Oberle, a professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in UBC’s school of population and public health, looked at the positive effect of extracurricular participation on teens’ mental well-being.
HealthDay via US News & World Report, UPI
Investigating an ancient mystery: What really happened during Nero’s Great Fire of Rome?
The Independent highlighted research by Anthony Barrett, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, that reconstructed how and why the Great Fire of Rome was exaggerated and then exploited for politically revolutionary purposes.
Independent, Yahoo (UK), MSN (UK), MSN (Australia), Yahoo (Canada)
Social isolation can lead to higher risks of hypertension in older and middle-aged women, claims study
Times of India mentioned a UBC study on the link between social isolation and the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women.
Times of India
Support for community forests seen as key to wildfire prevention efforts
A UBC study interviewed community forest managers across B.C. to understand community forest approaches to wildfire management. The study found many of them face significant challenges as the threat of wildfire grows due to climate change.
BC Local News
High schoolers, educators worry condensed schedules will bring 'information overload'
UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin discussed how some students can flourish with a block schedule format whereas some students may fall behind.
CBC
Biden is the projected winner of the U.S. election. What if Trump refuses to concede?
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, says it’s not Donald Trump’s decision whether or not to leave office. If he’s obstructive, he’ll have to be escorted from the room.
Global, MSN
Warmer winters mean more freeze-thaw cycles — and more emissions — for Canada's fields
Carson Li, lab and research coordinator for UBC’s sustainable agricultural landscapes lab, explained the freeze-thaw cycle and N2O in agriculture.
National Observer (subscription)
Voting by mail in B.C. election likely to continue past pandemic: UBC professor
UBC political science professor Max Cameron gave comments about how British Columbians could be drawn to mailing in their ballot in the future, adopting new voter behaviours past the pandemic.
InfoTel News
U.S. election
Paul Quirk, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, was interviewed about the implications of the U.S. presidential election outcome.
RED FM 93.1 The Filipino Edition
Pandemic could be contributing to spike in U.S. overdose deaths
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the COVID-19 pandemic further deteriorated the illegal drug supply and the risk of injecting poison is higher than it was before COVID-19.
Washington Post (subscription)
Clear messages are essential in fight against COVID-19, says UBC researcher
Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, and UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about effective public health communication.
Tworek: CBC, Yahoo
Taylor: Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Dr. Bonnie Henry asks British Columbians to hit the brakes but will people ignore COVID stop signs?
Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, shared what he’s been seeing in the ER and why he thinks even tougher COVID-19 measures may need to be in place.
CBC On The Coast
Explaining the numbers behind B.C.’s new COVID-19 restrictions
Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, was interviewed about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and the surging case numbers.
Global
COVID-19: Huge distribution problems in B.C. for promising deep-freeze vaccine
Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on the challenges of distributing deep-frozen vaccines around the world.
Vancouver Sun, MSN
7 ways to bridge the blue finance gap to protect the oceans
Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, co-wrote about the importance of financing a sustainable ocean economy.
GreenBiz
It’s time to sit down and listen. The pandemic is racist.
Patara McKeen, a master’s student in UBC’s department of sociology, discussed the increase of anti-Asian sentiment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver is Awesome
One of B.C.'s iconic structures to be rebuilt
Postmedia reported that the Museum of Anthropology’s Great Hall will be seismically upgraded with isolation technology. Jennifer Sanguinetti, UBC’s managing director of infrastructure development, was interviewed.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Meet The New Corporation, same as the old corporation: searing, clever and essential
The Globe and Mail featured The New Corporation, a documentary based on UBC law professor Joel Bakan’s book about how the profit motive destroys workers, democracy and the planet.
Globe and Mail
Remembrance Day in Metro Vancouver: Where to watch ceremonies online
UBC will host an online ceremony from the War Memorial Gym, which will include the laying of the wreath, a moment of silence and music.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Daily Hive