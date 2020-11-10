UBC In The News

Teens benefit with less screen time, more time with sports and art

A study led by Eva Oberle, a professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in UBC’s school of population and public health, looked at the positive effect of extracurricular participation on teens’ mental well-being.
HealthDay via US News & World ReportUPI

Investigating an ancient mystery: What really happened during Nero’s Great Fire of Rome?

The Independent highlighted research by Anthony Barrett, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of classical, Near Eastern and religious studies, that reconstructed how and why the Great Fire of Rome was exaggerated and then exploited for politically revolutionary purposes.
IndependentYahoo (UK)MSN (UK)MSN (Australia)Yahoo (Canada)

Social isolation can lead to higher risks of hypertension in older and middle-aged women, claims study

Times of India mentioned a UBC study on the link between social isolation and the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women.
Times of India

Support for community forests seen as key to wildfire prevention efforts

A UBC study interviewed community forest managers across B.C. to understand community forest approaches to wildfire management. The study found many of them face significant challenges as the threat of wildfire grows due to climate change.
BC Local News

Calls to Kids Help Phone have surged. Now some counsellors are making a distress call of their own

Danielle van Jaarsveld, a UBC professor at the Sauder School of Business, gave comments about how excessive focus on performance metrics in a call centre can contribute to burnout.
CBCMSN

High schoolers, educators worry condensed schedules will bring 'information overload'

UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin discussed how some students can flourish with a block schedule format whereas some students may fall behind.
CBC

B.C. must look to Oregon on recreational drug decriminalization, legalization of mushrooms: UBC expert

Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the decriminalization of illicit drugs in B.C.
GlobalMSN

Biden is the projected winner of the U.S. election. What if Trump refuses to concede?

Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, says it’s not Donald Trump’s decision whether or not to leave office. If he’s obstructive, he’ll have to be escorted from the room.
GlobalMSN

Warmer winters mean more freeze-thaw cycles — and more emissions — for Canada's fields

Carson Li, lab and research coordinator for UBC’s sustainable agricultural landscapes lab, explained the freeze-thaw cycle and N2O in agriculture.
National Observer (subscription)

Voting by mail in B.C. election likely to continue past pandemic: UBC professor

UBC political science professor Max Cameron gave comments about how British Columbians could be drawn to mailing in their ballot in the future, adopting new voter behaviours past the pandemic.
InfoTel News

U.S. election

Paul Quirk, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, was interviewed about the implications of the U.S. presidential election outcome.
RED FM 93.1 The Filipino Edition

Pandemic could be contributing to spike in U.S. overdose deaths

Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the COVID-19 pandemic further deteriorated the illegal drug supply and the risk of injecting poison is higher than it was before COVID-19.
Washington Post (subscription)

Midway through the first full term of online classes, university students are burning out

Cheryl Washburn, director of counselling services at UBC, discussed unique challenges university students face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBCYahoo

Clear messages are essential in fight against COVID-19, says UBC researcher

Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, and UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about effective public health communication.
Tworek: CBCYahoo
Taylor: Vancouver SunThe ProvinceMSN

Dr. Bonnie Henry asks British Columbians to hit the brakes but will people ignore COVID stop signs?

Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, shared what he’s been seeing in the ER and why he thinks even tougher COVID-19 measures may need to be in place.
CBC On The Coast

Explaining the numbers behind B.C.’s new COVID-19 restrictions

Sarah Otto, a professor in UBC’s department of zoology, was interviewed about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and the surging case numbers.
Global

COVID-19: Huge distribution problems in B.C. for promising deep-freeze vaccine

Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on the challenges of distributing deep-frozen vaccines around the world.
Vancouver SunMSN

7 ways to bridge the blue finance gap to protect the oceans

Rashid Sumaila, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, co-wrote about the importance of financing a sustainable ocean economy.
GreenBiz

It’s time to sit down and listen. The pandemic is racist.

Patara McKeen, a master’s student in UBC’s department of sociology, discussed the increase of anti-Asian sentiment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver is Awesome

One of B.C.'s iconic structures to be rebuilt

Postmedia reported that the Museum of Anthropology’s Great Hall will be seismically upgraded with isolation technology. Jennifer Sanguinetti, UBC’s managing director of infrastructure development, was interviewed.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Meet The New Corporation, same as the old corporation: searing, clever and essential

The Globe and Mail featured The New Corporation, a documentary based on UBC law professor Joel Bakan’s book about how the profit motive destroys workers, democracy and the planet.
Globe and Mail

Remembrance Day in Metro Vancouver: Where to watch ceremonies online

UBC will host an online ceremony from the War Memorial Gym, which will include the laying of the wreath, a moment of silence and music.
Vancouver SunThe ProvinceDaily Hive