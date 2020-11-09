UBC In The News
Social isolation has many health risks – for women, they include hypertension
Philly Voice highlighted a UBC study on the link between social isolation and the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women. Principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was quoted.
Grizzly bear facial recognition promises to revolutionize wildlife management
Andrew Trites, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about a joint project of UBC’s marine mammal research unit and computer scientists on creating a killer whale recognition system.
How climate change has put nuclear energy back on the table
M.V. Ramana at the Liu Institute for Global Issues and the school of public policy and global affairs, was interviewed about small modular reactors.
Elections Canada says its system protects Canadian voters from U.S.-style drama
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, spoke about creating a national agency to oversee the administration of U.S. presidential elections, and the benefits of decentralized administration of elections.
Biden won. What does that mean for Canada?
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says regardless of Biden’s position, there is some doubt the Keystone XL project will ever get off the ground.
What Biden’s U.S. election win means for Canadian climate action
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison and Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, discussed how Biden’s win could impact Canada’s climate action.
Charles Ungerleider
Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, discussed public school education.
Why COVID-19 cases are surging across Canada and what needs to be done
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on large-scale transmission and the new public health restrictions.
Paperclips, rubber bands, elastics: How do you mask with a turban?
Nursing professor Sabrina Wong says with case numbers rising and no sign of a vaccine anytime soon, it’s time to make sure diverse communities have the information they need and in a way that speaks to them.
425 new daily COVID-19 cases. B.C. sets another new record
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs was interviewed about the surging COVID-19 cases and whether we can expect to see continued growth heading into the holiday season.
Why B.C. and Alberta aren’t signing on to the federal COVID app
Richard Lester, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about the federal COVID app.
COVID-19: Social gatherings limited to immediate household under new restrictions
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs was quoted in an article about B.C.’s new public health orders.
Biggest post-secondary institutions grow despite COVID-19
Business in Vancouver reported that among B.C. leading post-secondary institutions, UBC recorded the largest percentage increase in annual student enrolment.
