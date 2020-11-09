UBC In The News

Social isolation has many health risks – for women, they include hypertension

Philly Voice highlighted a UBC study on the link between social isolation and the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women. Principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was quoted.
Philly Voice

Grizzly bear facial recognition promises to revolutionize wildlife management

Andrew Trites, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about a joint project of UBC’s marine mammal research unit and computer scientists on creating a killer whale recognition system.
Vancouver SunTimes Colonist

How climate change has put nuclear energy back on the table

M.V. Ramana at the Liu Institute for Global Issues and the school of public policy and global affairs, was interviewed about small modular reactors.
CBC What On Earth (11:00 mark)

Elections Canada says its system protects Canadian voters from U.S.-style drama

Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, spoke about creating a national agency to oversee the administration of U.S. presidential elections, and the benefits of decentralized administration of elections.
CBCYahooMSN

Biden won. What does that mean for Canada?

Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says regardless of Biden’s position, there is some doubt the Keystone XL project will ever get off the ground.
CTV

What Biden’s U.S. election win means for Canadian climate action

UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison and Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, discussed how Biden’s win could impact Canada’s climate action.
Narwhal

Charles Ungerleider

Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, discussed public school education.
voicEd Radio In Conversation

Why COVID-19 cases are surging across Canada and what needs to be done

Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on large-scale transmission and the new public health restrictions.
CBC

Hesitancy over a COVID-19 vaccine may threaten public health

UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and labelling new vaccine projects.
GlobalMSN

UBC med student takes COVID-19 health message to South Asian community

UBC medical student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal is leading a team of volunteers to spread the health and safety message around the pandemic to elders in the Sikh community.
GlobalCTV

Paperclips, rubber bands, elastics: How do you mask with a turban?

Nursing professor Sabrina Wong says with case numbers rising and no sign of a vaccine anytime soon, it’s time to make sure diverse communities have the information they need and in a way that speaks to them.
CTV

425 new daily COVID-19 cases. B.C. sets another new record

UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs was interviewed about the surging COVID-19 cases and whether we can expect to see continued growth heading into the holiday season.
Global News Morning BC

Why B.C. and Alberta aren’t signing on to the federal COVID app

Richard Lester, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about the federal COVID app.
Globe and Mail

COVID-19: Social gatherings limited to immediate household under new restrictions

UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs was quoted in an article about B.C.’s new public health orders.
Vancouver SunThe ProvinceMSN

Biggest post-secondary institutions grow despite COVID-19

Business in Vancouver reported that among B.C. leading post-secondary institutions, UBC recorded the largest percentage increase in annual student enrolment.
Business in Vancouver