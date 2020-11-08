UBC experts on Remembrance Day

Canadians will recognize Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The day marks the end of hostilities during the First World War and an opportunity to remember all those who have served in the nation’s defence.
UBC will hold a Virtual Remembrance Day Ceremony beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m.
UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Remembrance Day:
Wade Davis
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Tel: 604-833-6838
Email: wade.davis@ubc.ca
- The Great War, the war poets
Lisa Grekul
Associate Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-801-1900
Email: lisa.grekul@ubc.ca
- Canada’s First World War internment, commemoration of internment, redress movement
*available 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Nancy Holmes
Associate Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-764-9666
Email: nancy.holmes@ubc.ca
- Origins of Remembrance Day, war poetry, the poppy, “In Flanders Fields”
*unavailable Monday 8:30–10:30 a.m., Wednesday 9 a.m.–noon
Tim Laidler
Executive Director, Institute for Veterans Education and Transition
Tel: 604-616-5742
Email: tim.laidler@ubc.ca
- Veterans transition, served in Afghanistan
*unavailable after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Richard Price
Professor, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.price@ubc.ca
- The state of international conflict, international norms in warfare
*limited availability on Monday
Eli Puterman
Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology
Tel: 778-387-4102
Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca
- Impact of stress and trauma on health and wellbeing
*available 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Richard Vedan
Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Social Work
Tel: 604-307-4113
Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca
- Indigenous people in the Canadian Forces from First World War to present
Marvin Westwood
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Email: marvin.westwood@ubc.ca
- Development of Veterans Transition Program, men’s psychological health