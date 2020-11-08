Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Remembrance Day Media Advisories

Canadians will recognize Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The day marks the end of hostilities during the First World War and an opportunity to remember all those who have served in the nation’s defence.

UBC will hold a Virtual Remembrance Day Ceremony beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m.

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to Remembrance Day:

Wade Davis

Professor, Department of Anthropology

Tel: 604-833-6838

Email: wade.davis@ubc.ca

The Great War, the war poets

Lisa Grekul

Associate Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-801-1900

Email: lisa.grekul@ubc.ca

Canada’s First World War internment, commemoration of internment, redress movement

*available 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Nancy Holmes

Associate Professor, Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, UBC Okanagan

Tel: 250-764-9666

Email: nancy.holmes@ubc.ca

Origins of Remembrance Day, war poetry, the poppy, “In Flanders Fields”

*unavailable Monday 8:30–10:30 a.m., Wednesday 9 a.m.–noon

Tim Laidler

Executive Director, Institute for Veterans Education and Transition

Tel: 604-616-5742

Email: tim.laidler@ubc.ca

Veterans transition, served in Afghanistan

*unavailable after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Richard Price

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: richard.price@ubc.ca

The state of international conflict, international norms in warfare

*limited availability on Monday

Eli Puterman

Associate Professor, School of Kinesiology

Tel: 778-387-4102

Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca

Impact of stress and trauma on health and wellbeing

*available 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Richard Vedan

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Social Work

Tel: 604-307-4113

Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca

Indigenous people in the Canadian Forces from First World War to present

Marvin Westwood

Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education

Email: marvin.westwood@ubc.ca