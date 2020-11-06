UBC In The News
Teens who participate in extracurricular activities have better mental health, study finds
Media highlighted a study led by Eva Oberle, a professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at the link between extracurricular participation and mental health.
CNN, New York Post, International Business Times, BC Local News
Spending time in nature only has major health benefits if you do this
UBC forestry and public health professor Matilda van den Bosch says “green prescriptions,” a nature-based health intervention, cannot be forced on anyone but must be provided at the individual’s own pace and will.
Ladders, Daily Mail, MSN (US), MSN (Australia), MSN (New Zealand)
Support for community forests seen as key to wildfire prevention efforts
A UBC study interviewed community forest managers across B.C. to understand community forest approaches to wildfire management. The study found many of them face significant challenges as the threat of wildfire grows due to climate change.
The Star
The future of fake news
UBC journalism professor Peter Klein was interviewed about the way the Trump administration injected deep distrust of news and whether or not it can ever recover.
CBC Early Edition
Canada’s peacekeeping efforts equal to Armenia’s
Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, discussed the decline of Canada’s involvement in peacekeeping and diplomacy.
Georgia Straight
Final count in B.C. election starts today
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, spoke about how certain provincial ridings can flip as counting begins today of absentee and mail-in ballots.
Times Colonist
Final decision in U.S. presidential election still unknown
UBC political science professor Max Cameron was interviewed about how the final decision in the U.S. would impact Canada-U.S. relation.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
B.C. saw major drop in pediatric ER visits during COVID-19 pandemic, says UBC study
A new UBC study led by Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, found a significant decrease in the number of children who visited emergency rooms in B.C. during the peak of the pandemic.
Global, News 1130, Richmond News via North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News
Cultural outreach to stop the spread
Nursing professor Sabrina Wong was interviewed about the need for better COVID-19 communication in diverse communities.
CTV News Vancouver
Opposing views of Ginsburg, Barrett reveal deep divisions over perceived role of Supreme Court judges
Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote a tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and discussed the role that judges should play in shaping and defining fundamental rights, freedoms and values.
CBC
UBC launches online info events to help students plan their futures
UBC is hosting a series of online virtual events on what life is like at UBC both in and outside the classroom.
Daily Hive
UBC students, researchers and faculty visit Quesnel to learn about forestry
A group of UBC master’s students, researchers and faculty members visited Quesnel to learn how it is addressing forestry challenges in a time of transition. UBC forestry professor Jeff Sayer was interviewed.
Quesnel Cariboo Observer, BC Local News