UBC In The News

Teens who participate in extracurricular activities have better mental health, study finds

Media highlighted a study led by Eva Oberle, a professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at the link between extracurricular participation and mental health.
CNNNew York PostInternational Business TimesBC Local News

Spending time in nature only has major health benefits if you do this

UBC forestry and public health professor Matilda van den Bosch says “green prescriptions,” a nature-based health intervention, cannot be forced on anyone but must be provided at the individual’s own pace and will.
LaddersDaily MailMSN (US)MSN (Australia)MSN (New Zealand)

Support for community forests seen as key to wildfire prevention efforts

A UBC study interviewed community forest managers across B.C. to understand community forest approaches to wildfire management. The study found many of them face significant challenges as the threat of wildfire grows due to climate change.
The Star

The future of fake news

UBC journalism professor Peter Klein was interviewed about the way the Trump administration injected deep distrust of news and whether or not it can ever recover.
CBC Early Edition

Canada’s peacekeeping efforts equal to Armenia’s

Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, discussed the decline of Canada’s involvement in peacekeeping and diplomacy.
Georgia Straight

Final count in B.C. election starts today

Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, spoke about how certain provincial ridings can flip as counting begins today of absentee and mail-in ballots.
Times Colonist

Final decision in U.S. presidential election still unknown

UBC political science professor Max Cameron was interviewed about how the final decision in the U.S. would impact Canada-U.S. relation.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling

Med student working to spread public health message in Punjabi

CBC featured Sukhmeet Singh Sachal, a second-year UBC medical student who launched a project to do COVID-19 safety outreach work at gurdwaras in Surrey.
CBCYahoo

B.C. saw major drop in pediatric ER visits during COVID-19 pandemic, says UBC study

A new UBC study led by Ran Goldman, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, found a significant decrease in the number of children who visited emergency rooms in B.C. during the peak of the pandemic.
GlobalNews 1130Richmond News via North Shore NewsBurnaby NowNew West RecordTri-City News

Cultural outreach to stop the spread

Nursing professor Sabrina Wong was interviewed about the need for better COVID-19 communication in diverse communities.
CTV News Vancouver

Opposing views of Ginsburg, Barrett reveal deep divisions over perceived role of Supreme Court judges

Brian Bird, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote a tribute to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and discussed the role that judges should play in shaping and defining fundamental rights, freedoms and values.
CBC

UBC launches online info events to help students plan their futures

UBC is hosting a series of online virtual events on what life is like at UBC both in and outside the classroom.
Daily Hive

UBC students, researchers and faculty visit Quesnel to learn about forestry

A group of UBC master’s students, researchers and faculty members visited Quesnel to learn how it is addressing forestry challenges in a time of transition. UBC forestry professor Jeff Sayer was interviewed.
Quesnel Cariboo ObserverBC Local News