UBC In The News

Teens who participate in extracurricular activities have better mental health, study finds

Media featured a study led by Eva Oberle, a professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in UBC’s school of population and public health, that looked at the link between extracurricular participation and mental health.
Despite good intentions, 5G might widen the gap between farmers

ZME Science highlighted a study led by Zia Mehrabi, a research associate at the school of public policy and global affairs, the Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability, and the Center for Sustainable Food Systems. The study shows a widening gap between small-scale farmers and those who are more technologically advanced.
Several U.S. utilities back out of deal to build novel nuclear power plant

M.V. Ramana, a UBC professor and Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security, commented on the high cost of running the NuScale power plant.
Oregon voters OK drug decriminalization. Why not here?

Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about Oregon’s decriminalization of illicit drugs and said having drugs criminalized isolates people and makes support more difficult.
Can a president refuse to leave office?

Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, commented on the question of what happens if a U.S. president refuses to leave office after losing an election.
Delayed results. A call for a recount. Legal challenges to vote counting. Experts on what’s happening in crucial states Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania

The Star spoke to Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, about the U.S. presidential election and the potential legal challenges.
Anxious about the U.S. election? You're not alone

UBC political science professor Max Cameron spoke about how the strength of American democracy matters deeply to Canadians and commented on Trump’s political strategies.
Experts say Canada's three-layer face mask recommendations make sense

Jane Wang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on the public health officer’s new recommendation to wear a face mask with three layers of protection.
A virus that is increasing each day

Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, was interviewed about B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers being above 200 cases per day for the last two weeks.
China’s push for Mandarin education in Inner Mongolia is a tool for political repression

UBC anthropology professor Shannon Ward wrote about the effects of assimilationist language policies in Inner Mongolia.
Dentists are the forgotten front line

UBC MSc student Tala Maragha and dentistry professor Mario Brondani discussed how COVID-19 has impacted the mental health and well-being of dentists working on the front lines to keep Canadians healthy.
