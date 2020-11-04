UBC In The News
Learning to change is the key to coping with COVID
Forbes mentioned a UBC study that suggests people are conformists who copy things that are popular, as these things are often quite useful.
Forbes
Are wolves related to dogs? Candid Animal Cam meets the largest member of the dog family
Mongabay featured camera trap footage provided by Alexia Constantinou, a forestry master’s student in the Wildlife Coexistence and Belowground Ecology Labs at UBC.
Mongabay
New study shows correlation to mental health and screen time
Eva Oberle, a professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about her study on how screen time impacts mental health.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
Fast radio bursts were once thought to be alien signals. New research suggests the mysterious signals come from dead stars.
Deborah Good, a UBC astronomer and member of the CHIME/FRB, says as we study magnetar SGR 1935+2154 bursts more carefully, it will help us better understand the potential relationship between magnetars and fast radio bursts.
Business Insider (US), Yahoo, Business Insider (India), Business Insider (Australia), Science Alert
U.S. Presidential Election: The key issues that could decide who will win
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, discussed key issues at play as American voters cast their ballots on election day.
Global News Morning BC, Yahoo
B.C.’s party insiders on campaigning in a pandemic
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, was quoted about how much the regular rhythm of campaigning changed due to COVID-19 constraints.
The Tyee
U.S. election - US/Canada trade
Kristen Hopewell, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on how the U.S. presidential election will affect Canada’s trading relationship with the U.S.
CKNW Mornings with Simi
Coronavirus: What do you know about the long-term psychological effects of...
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about long-term psychological effects of an epidemic.
Al Khaleej Today
B.C.’s long-term care visitor restrictions have devastated residents and families
Joanie Sims-Gould, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, commented on the increase in the use of antipsychotic and anti-depressant medication for long-term residents since the start of the pandemic, and how family members are an essential component of long-term care.
The Tyee via The Star, Yahoo
B.C. adds 1,120 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Peter Berman, a professor and director at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about COVID-19 cases rising in the province and getting the pandemic back under control.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
One in seven Canadians living with food insecurity
Jennifer Black, a professor of food, nutrition and health, discussed how the pandemic has widened food insecurity in Canada.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling