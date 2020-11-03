UBC In The News
Social isolation tied to high blood pressure in women
The New York Times featured a new UBC study on the link between social isolation and the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women. Principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was quoted.
New York Times (subscription), Ladders, International Business Times (UK), Yahoo (India)
If restaurants go, what happens to cities?
The New York Times mentioned a study co-authored by Victor Couture, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, that explains the rise in college-educated individuals choosing to reside near city centres since 2000.
New York Times (subscription)
Will 5G be a detriment to low-income farmers?
Zia Mehrabi, a research associate at the school of public policy and global affairs, the Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability, and the Center for Sustainable Food Systems, was interviewed about his study on the global divide in data-driven farming.
Forbes, National Geographic (Spain)
What would Jesus do? Give the homeless cash!
Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s psychology department and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was interviewed about her study that evaluated the impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
Forbes
This one word may make you spend more money
Best Life highlighted a study by UBC professors David Hardisty and Dale Griffin at the Sauder School of Business that found shoppers are more likely to upgrade to a premium option when the extra cost is marketed as an “add-on,” rather than a higher overall price.
Best Life via Yahoo, MSN
Study reveals importance of promoting extracurriculars for teens, even during COVID-19 pandemic
A new UBC study led by Eva Oberle, a professor with the Human Early Learning Partnership in the school of population and public health, shows teenagers, especially girls, have better mental health when they spend more time taking part in extracurricular activities and less time in front of screens.
Al Khaleej Today, Times of India, CTV, Richmond News
Trolled out of office: UBC report examines role of online abuse against politicians and democracy
CBC highlighted a UBC report by Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, and Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, that looked at online hate and harassment received by political candidates during the 2019 federal election.
CBC via Yahoo, MSN
Dropping sizes show salmon not sticking around as long in the sea
Times Colonist mentioned a study led by William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that showed that future marine heatwaves would intensify climate-change effects, leading to smaller and fewer salmon and changing their distribution.
Times Colonist
Ask an Expert: the psychological impact of Daylight Saving Time
Myriam Juda, a research manager in UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed why permanent Daylight Saving Time could have a detrimental impact on people’s health.
Global News Morning BC
Against the Grain: How three B.C. forest companies have thrived during tough times for the industry
John Innes, dean of UBC’s faculty of forestry, gave comments about the agrarian approach to forest management.
BC Business
Weary from political strife and a pandemic, some Americans are fleeing the country
UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis says Americans are choosing between being emotionally exhausted in their own country or potentially feeling alienated abroad. He added no matter who wins the election, the problems won’t be solved right away.
Washington Post
Next U.S. president will influence testy Canada-China relations
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says Canada’s approach to China will depend on who’s in the White House.
Politico
Outcome of U.S. election matters on B.C. side of closed Canadian border
Kristen Hopewell, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on how the U.S. presidential election will affect the global trading system.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
'The interest is widespread on every side': Americans in Canada voting in unprecedented numbers
Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, was interviewed on why people think the stakes are higher than normal in this U.S. presidential election.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
U.S. election tomorrow
Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, discussed what will happen in the U.S. election and whether there will be a peaceful transition of power.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
Rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Fraser Health could spill into other health regions: experts
UBC mathematics professor Daniel Coombs gave comments about the COVID-19 cases in the Fraser Health region.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. sees a spike in covid-19 cases, but no new rules yet
Joanie Sims-Gould, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, says it’s important for faith leaders and other community groups to echo public health advice, adding that it’s possible to keep seniors connected without risking COVID-19 transmission.
The Tyee
Trolled on the campaign trail: Why we must deal with the online harassment of Canadian politicians
Chris Tenove, a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of political science, discussed a study he co-authored with Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history. The study looked at social media from the 2019 federal election and the impact of toxic messages that candidates receive.
Globe and Mail
Vancouver airport to launch pilot project that offers rapid COVID-19 tests
Vancouver International Airport is set to begin a pilot project to test the effectiveness of a rapid test for COVID-19 with the help of UBC researchers.
Global
Vancouver’s booming tech sector needs seasoned leaders
UBC alumnus George Psiharis was interviewed about how the Sauder School of Business’s MBA program provided him with the connections and knowledge to succeed in the technology sector.
Business in Vancouver