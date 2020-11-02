UBC In The News

Things fall apart in the United States — and Canada takes a hard look in the mirror

CBC mentioned a UBC study that looked at incivility on social media during the 2019 federal election, including online abuse against the political candidates.
CBC

Isolation is associated with hypertension, especially in women, study says

A new UBC study found social isolation increases the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women. Principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was interviewed.
Radio Canada

Soils are thinning in B.C.’s breadbasket — and it could hurt farmers' crops

UBC researchers found that the amount of soil organic carbon has dropped by more than 60 per cent in the Fraser Valley since the 1980s. Co-author Sean Smukler, a professor of land and food systems at UBC, was quoted.
National ObserverYahoo

As India plans clean energy transition, questions remain about impact

Sandeep Pai, an energy transition researcher at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about bringing efficiency into India’s energy system and improving finance instead of adding more generation capacity.
Mongabay (India)

As clocks turn back on Sunday, it's a chance to catch up on your sleep, experts say

Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, says the switch back to standard time will only exacerbate sleep disruptions linked to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Canadian Press via News 1130Vancouver CourierNorth Shore NewsBurnaby NowRichmond NewsNew West RecordTri-City NewsTimes ColonistDaily CourierMSN

Trick or treat: UBC Okanagan researchers’ sweet advice on Halloween candy

UBCO professors Jonathan Little, Wesley Zandberg and Deanna Gibson gave advice for parents about trick or treating and how to avoid sugar overload.
GlobalCastanet

Canfor plans for herbicide treatments on regenerating forests

UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels says B.C. is focused on managing forests to sustain a supply of forest products at the expense of some aspects of forest function and biodiversity.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

The push to make anti-racism a key medicare principle

Annette Brown, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke about systemic and interpersonal racism in health care.
The TyeeYahoo

Provincial election analysis

Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, was interviewed about the provincial election results.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling

More families struggling with hunger during pandemic

UBC professor of sociology Sinikka Elliott spoke about how the pandemic has impacted food security. The article also mentioned a study she co-authored with Jennifer Black, a professor of food, nutrition and health, that showed school food programs are a source of care.
Vancouver Sun

Canadian researchers receive more than $4 million in funding to breed better cannabis

UBC will receive $4.2 million in funding to study enhanced cannabis cultivars, with a particular focus on disease resistance. The project is led by Loren Rieseberg and Marco Todesco in UBC’s department of botany and the Biodiversity Research Centre, in partnership with Aurora Cannabis.
GrowthOp