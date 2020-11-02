UBC In The News
Things fall apart in the United States — and Canada takes a hard look in the mirror
CBC mentioned a UBC study that looked at incivility on social media during the 2019 federal election, including online abuse against the political candidates.
CBC
Isolation is associated with hypertension, especially in women, study says
A new UBC study found social isolation increases the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension in women. Principal investigator Annalijn Conklin, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, was interviewed.
Radio Canada
Soils are thinning in B.C.’s breadbasket — and it could hurt farmers' crops
UBC researchers found that the amount of soil organic carbon has dropped by more than 60 per cent in the Fraser Valley since the 1980s. Co-author Sean Smukler, a professor of land and food systems at UBC, was quoted.
National Observer, Yahoo
As India plans clean energy transition, questions remain about impact
Sandeep Pai, an energy transition researcher at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about bringing efficiency into India’s energy system and improving finance instead of adding more generation capacity.
Mongabay (India)
As clocks turn back on Sunday, it's a chance to catch up on your sleep, experts say
Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, says the switch back to standard time will only exacerbate sleep disruptions linked to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Canadian Press via News 1130, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier, MSN
Canfor plans for herbicide treatments on regenerating forests
UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels says B.C. is focused on managing forests to sustain a supply of forest products at the expense of some aspects of forest function and biodiversity.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Provincial election analysis
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, was interviewed about the provincial election results.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
More families struggling with hunger during pandemic
UBC professor of sociology Sinikka Elliott spoke about how the pandemic has impacted food security. The article also mentioned a study she co-authored with Jennifer Black, a professor of food, nutrition and health, that showed school food programs are a source of care.
Vancouver Sun
Canadian researchers receive more than $4 million in funding to breed better cannabis
UBC will receive $4.2 million in funding to study enhanced cannabis cultivars, with a particular focus on disease resistance. The project is led by Loren Rieseberg and Marco Todesco in UBC’s department of botany and the Biodiversity Research Centre, in partnership with Aurora Cannabis.
GrowthOp