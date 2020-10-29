UBC In The News
The nuclear industry dreams small
M.V. Ramana, a UBC professor and Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security, was interviewed about small modular reactors.
BBC (12:35 mark)
Cost for cancer-fighting drugs triples in Canada but still no national drug plan
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the patchwork system of coverage for cancer-fighting drugs in Canada, which does not have a national drug plan.
The Canadian Press via The Star, Surrey Now-Leader, Victoria News
What actually happened to Meng Wanzhou at YVR? Testimony offers some insights
Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about CBSA’s questioning of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at YVR.
CTV
After COVID, Kenney may consider referendum on daylight savings
Wendy Hall, a professor emeritus at UBC’s school of nursing, says the B.C government’s online poll on daylight saving time was flawed because a permanent standard-time option was not offered, and research into the effects of sleep deprivation from people waking up in the dark during daylight time seemed to be ignored.
Red Deer Advocate
What the US election means for Keystone XL construction in Canada
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison commented on the impact of Keystone XL construction on the Canadian oil industry.
PRX The World
What happens if Trump loses the election and refuses to leave the White House?
The Independent asked Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, what would happen if President Donald Trump refuses to leave the White House after he loses the election in 2020.
Independent, Yahoo, MSN
COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, shared some tips for a COVID-safe trick-or-treating experience this year.
CBC On The Coast, Black Press Media via BC Local News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
New B.C. health order says masks in public are an 'expectation'
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed about a new health order limiting the number of guests in a private home and the expectation to wear masks in public spaces.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
To save threatened plants and animals, restore habitat on farms, ranches and other working lands
Claire Kremen, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the department of zoology, co-wrote about a study that found restoring native habitats to at least 20 per cent of the world’s land currently being used by humans for farming, ranching and forestry is necessary to protect biodiversity and slow species loss.
The Conversation
Learning curve: Business schools are in a race to learn new survival skills
The Globe and Mail spoke to Martina Valkovicova, assistant dean at the Hari B. Varshney Business Career Centre, about how the UBC Sauder School of Business arranged internship opportunities for students in the midst of a pandemic.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
YVR, WestJet preparing rapid test pilot for takeoff
YVR and WestJet are partnering with UBC to help choose a method of pre-flight COVID-19 testing, as well as conducting an ethics review.
Richmond News, North Shore News, New West Record
Aritzia’s Jennifer Wong built a fashion empire by leading with style - and plenty of substance
The Globe and Mail interviewed Jennifer Wong, a UBC economics alumna and president and CEO of Aritzia.
Globe and Mail
Supportive apparel company Stoko blazes trail from the basement of UBC to full-fledged business
BC Business featured Stoko, founded by UBC mechanical engineering alumnus Zack Eberwein, which started out as part of UBC’s HATCH Accelerator program.
BC Business
Canada’s Top 40 Under 40: The next leaders for 2020
UBC chemical and biological engineering alumna Véronique Lecault received a Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 award for her work at AbCellera.
BNN Bloomberg