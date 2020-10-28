UBC In The News

Bank loans scrutinized for harm to wildlife as well as climate

Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and lead author of the IPBES report, was quoted about sustainable economies and the role of banks in financing economic activities that impact biodiversity.
Reuters

Why cracking down on the shark fin trade may be easier than we thought

National Geographic mentioned Gabriel Reygondeau, a research associate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about his work on shark habitat modelling.
National Geographic

A Canadian study gave $7,500 to homeless people. Here’s how they spent it.

Vox highlighted New Leaf project, a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that evaluated the impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
Vox

High-tech tracking devices shed wildlife’s secrets

University Affairs featured footage of killer whales collected by UBC researchers using drones, geolocation and other cutting-edge tools. Project lead Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted.
University Affairs

Leaders who are beating the virus are winning elections in Canada

UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison says it’s not unusual for the public to rally around government leaders in times of acute crisis, but Canada’s proximity to the volatile situation in the U.S. may also benefit Canadian politicians.
Bloomberg

Diversity key to new BC NDP cabinet: UBC prof

UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about how gender equity and experience will be factors as John Horgan looks to balance the past and future of the New Democrat Party. He added resource issues could also pose a problem for the NDP.
News 1130

Pandemic poems peer at deserted campuses and generational luck

Postmedia featured poems written by UBC political scientist emeritus Philip Resnick and Pitman Potter, a professor emeritus at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, on the topic of coronavirus.
Postmedia

Masks now the expectation in public places, says B.C.’s top doctor

Anna Wolak, a UBC clinical professor of family medicine, was quoted about the need for a mandatory mask requirement.
CHEK News

Is pandemic impacting you?

A collaborative study between Lesley Lutes at the CORE lab at UBCO and an SFU research team is aiming to understand the perceptions of young adults on COVID-19 messaging.
Castanet

Is nuclear power Utah’s future? Red flags suggest holding off

M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security and director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, discussed several red flags in the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems project.
Deseret News

Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Vancouver International Airport is partnering with UBC to help choose a method of pre-flight COVID-19 testing, as well as conducting an ethics review.
Black Press Media

Newly launched animal law clinic

The Jill Bennett Show featured a newly launched animal law pro-bono clinic staffed by student volunteers from the Peter A. Allard School of Law.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show