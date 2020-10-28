UBC In The News
Bank loans scrutinized for harm to wildlife as well as climate
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and lead author of the IPBES report, was quoted about sustainable economies and the role of banks in financing economic activities that impact biodiversity.
Reuters via US News & World Report, Metro, Yahoo (US), Reuters (UK), Daily Mail, Yahoo (UK), MSN (UK), Reuters (India), MSN (Australia), Yahoo (France), Today Online, Regina Leader-Post, and Guardian
Why cracking down on the shark fin trade may be easier than we thought
National Geographic mentioned Gabriel Reygondeau, a research associate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about his work on shark habitat modelling.
National Geographic (subscription)
A Canadian study gave $7,500 to homeless people. Here’s how they spent it.
Vox highlighted New Leaf project, a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that evaluated the impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
Vox
High-tech tracking devices shed wildlife’s secrets
University Affairs featured footage of killer whales collected by UBC researchers using drones, geolocation and other cutting-edge tools. Project lead Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted.
University Affairs
Leaders who are beating the virus are winning elections in Canada
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison says it’s not unusual for the public to rally around government leaders in times of acute crisis, but Canada’s proximity to the volatile situation in the U.S. may also benefit Canadian politicians.
Bloomberg, BNN Bloomberg, Regina Leader-Post
Diversity key to new BC NDP cabinet: UBC prof
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier spoke about how gender equity and experience will be factors as John Horgan looks to balance the past and future of the New Democrat Party. He added resource issues could also pose a problem for the NDP.
News 1130
Pandemic poems peer at deserted campuses and generational luck
Postmedia featured poems written by UBC political scientist emeritus Philip Resnick and Pitman Potter, a professor emeritus at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, on the topic of coronavirus.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Healthing
Masks now the expectation in public places, says B.C.’s top doctor
Anna Wolak, a UBC clinical professor of family medicine, was quoted about the need for a mandatory mask requirement.
CHEK News
Is pandemic impacting you?
A collaborative study between Lesley Lutes at the CORE lab at UBCO and an SFU research team is aiming to understand the perceptions of young adults on COVID-19 messaging.
Castanet
Is nuclear power Utah’s future? Red flags suggest holding off
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security and director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, discussed several red flags in the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems project.
Deseret News
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR
Vancouver International Airport is partnering with UBC to help choose a method of pre-flight COVID-19 testing, as well as conducting an ethics review.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Newly launched animal law clinic
The Jill Bennett Show featured a newly launched animal law pro-bono clinic staffed by student volunteers from the Peter A. Allard School of Law.
CKNW Jill Bennett Show