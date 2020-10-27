UBC In The News
19 science-backed ways men can appear more attractive to women
The Independent mentioned a UBC psychology study that looked at the impact of emotional expressions on sexual attraction.
Independent
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?
William Nikolakis, a lecturer at UBC’s faculty of forestry, spoke about the clash of laws between the Crown and the Indigenous peoples on non-timber forest resources.
National Observer
Canadians don't want to 'rock the boat' when voting during pandemic: experts
UBC political science professor Max Cameron and Gerald Baier gave comments about voters not wanting to destabilize the government when they feel happy with the job the government’s been doing during the pandemic.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, Montreal Gazette, News 1130, The Province, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now
Low voter turnout in B.C. pandemic election likely a 'blip,' say experts
UBC professor of political science Gerald Baier commented on the low voter turnout and said given that the election took place during the pandemic, it’s possible many people did not get the cues they normally would to remind them that an election campaign was underway.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Andrew Wilkinson resigns as B.C. Liberal leader, as backlash grows
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, says any future path for the Liberals will require the party bringing back lost urban voters and reconciling them with a base that is now primarily rural.
Vancouver Sun, MSN
So, what does B.C.’s election outcome really mean?
UBC political science professor Max Cameron discussed several conditions that contributed to the success of John Horgan’s NDP.
The Tyee
Seattle company says its spray treatment could make cloth masks more effective against COVID-19
Steven Rogak, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, commented on using electrically charged spray to improve the ability of cloth masks to filter out coronavirus-containing droplets and aerosols, and spoke about the effectiveness of masks.
Seattle Times, Daily Chronicle
COVID-19 Halloween safety tips from an expert
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, shared some tips to help parents and children trick-or-treat safely this Halloween.
Global News
B.C. workers still at risk: mental health group
A nationwide survey by the Canadian Mental Health Association in partnership with UBC researchers found that almost 40 per cent of Canadians feel their mental health has deteriorated since March. Researchers also found a link between unemployment and suicide and deaths related to substance abuse. UBC nursing professor Emily Jenkins was interviewed.
Business in Vancouver, CHCH Inside the Story (2:35 mark)
Donald Trump is hardly the ‘Republican Jesus’
Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature at UBC, discussed right-wing influencers’ political strategy that uses highly selective readings of the Bible and American history.
The Conversation
Why all human rights depend on a healthy environment
David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about the importance of placing human rights and nature at the heart of sustainable development to attain a just and sustainable future.
The Conversation
UBC architecture school relaunches $50,000 Margolese Prize honouring designers addressing world issues
UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture announced that it is relaunching the $50,000 Margolese National Design for Living Prize, which recognizes an individual that has made a significant contribution to the built environment and the people within it. SALA Director Ron Kellett was quoted.
Georgia Straight