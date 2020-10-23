UBC experts roundtable on B.C. election

Note: Pre-registration for this event is required. Please see link at bottom to register.
Topic: UBC experts roundtable on B.C. provincial election, Oct. 26
Event: The following UBC political science experts will be available to media via a Zoom panel to share their insights after the B.C. provincial election. The panel discussion will be moderated by Heidi Tworek, associate professor at the UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and department of history.
Panelists:
Gerald Baier
Acting Director, Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions and Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
- Canadian politics with a focus on the constitution, federalism and public law
Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Environmental, climate and energy policy; Canadian federalism
Richard Johnston
Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science
- Public opinion, elections, and representation; party systems and parties; communications media and campaigns
Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
- Canadian politics and government, Western Canadian politics, public policy
Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m.
Registration: To receive a link to the Zoom event via email, please register here: https://ubc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TDcSjAZlR5280OKMihZnqQ