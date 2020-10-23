Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts roundtable on B.C. election Media Advisories

Note: Pre-registration for this event is required. Please see link at bottom to register.

Topic: UBC experts roundtable on B.C. provincial election, Oct. 26

Event: The following UBC political science experts will be available to media via a Zoom panel to share their insights after the B.C. provincial election. The panel discussion will be moderated by Heidi Tworek, associate professor at the UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and department of history.

Panelists:

Gerald Baier

Acting Director, Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions and Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Canadian politics with a focus on the constitution, federalism and public law

Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Environmental, climate and energy policy; Canadian federalism

Richard Johnston

Professor Emeritus, Department of Political Science

Public opinion, elections, and representation; party systems and parties; communications media and campaigns

Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Canadian politics and government, Western Canadian politics, public policy

Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m.

Registration: To receive a link to the Zoom event via email, please register here: https://ubc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TDcSjAZlR5280OKMihZnqQ