UBC In The News
Not Sports: Dodgeball's transformative journey from gym class to world class
Inverse mentioned a study by Joy Butler, a professor in the department of curriculum and pedagogy, that suggests dodgeball reinforces marginalization of those perceived as weaker individuals.
Inverse
The colour that boosts your focus by 31 per cent
Yahoo highlighted a 2009 study by Juliet Zhu of UBC’s Sauder School of Business that found the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively.
Yahoo (Australia)
NASA asteroid mission
Manar Al Asad, a research scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was interviewed about NASA’s OSIRIS-REx sample collection mission to the asteroid Bennu.
CBC On The Coast (1:28:16), CBC Radio West, CBC All Points West
What happens when you give homeless people money?
Jiaying Zhao, a professor in UBC’s psychology department and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was interviewed about the New Leaf project, a research initiative by UBC and Foundations for Social Change that evaluated the impact of giving direct cash transfers to homeless individuals.
Big Story via CityNews, Ottawa Matters
Ottawa’s climate-change policies fail to protect First Nations against food scarcity: study
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, was quoted about how climate change is compounding inequities faced by northern communities. He called on the federal government to immediately redouble its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Globe and Mail
What would a British Columbia seal and sea lion cull actually entail?
Carl Walters, a professor emeritus at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, and Andrew Trites, director of the marine mammal research unit, gave comments about culling seals and sea lions.
Hakai Magazine
B.C. Green leader hopes voters see value in minority government
UBC political science professor Max Cameron commented on the agreement between the NDP and the Greens, and said the Greens have been working to stay to the left of the NDP and the biggest difference between the two parties could be their positions on the natural gas industry and Site C hydroelectric dam.
The Canadian Press via CTV, CityNews, The Star, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Castanet, Daily Courier
B.C. NDP takes snap election risk during pandemic in quest for majority government
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison says the NDP spent a large part of the campaign trying to convince voters the election was not just about good timing for the party, but that they wanted certainty and stability.
The Canadian Press via CityNews, The Star, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge News, Chilliwack Progress, Abbotsford News, Pique, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier, MSN
The EPA refuses to reduce pollutants linked to coronavirus deaths
Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on pollution exposure and the severity of coronavirus infections. He said it’s too early for conclusive evidence linking the two, but there is plenty of evidence from other respiratory illnesses that infections are more likely to become severe if a person is also exposed to pollution at the same time.
ProPublica