UBC In The News
Half a million babies killed by air pollution in last year alone, damning report finds
The State of Global Air 2020 report identified air pollution as the fourth leading risk factor in premature mortality worldwide. UBC served as an expert adviser on this project.
Independent, MSN (India), MSN (Australia), MSN (NZ), Economic Times
NASA mission aided by Canadian tech successfully completes probe of asteroid Bennu
Manar Al Asad, a research scientist in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted in an article about NASA’s OSIRIS-REx sample collection mission to the asteroid Bennu.
Globe and Mail
Everyday life is poised for a quantum leap
Research 2 Reality featured the work of scientists at the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute at UBC, including scientific director Andrea Damascelli and PhD student Mengxing Nal.
Research 2 Reality
Nova Scotia fisheries dispute
Dianne Newell, a professor emerita at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed the situation on the East Coast between Mi’kmaq and commercial fishers over Indigenous fishing rights.
CBC On The Coast (37:27 mark)
Grizzly bear sightings seemingly increasing in Squamish, B.C.
UBCO wildlife biologist Clayton Lamb commented on the increase in grizzly bear sightings in residential neighbourhoods.
Weather Network (2:30 mark)
Campaign donation limits in B.C. have levelled playing field, CBC analysis finds
Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at UBC, gave comments about how it’s likely the smaller pot of money available to political parties has curtailed the current election campaign.
CBC
Swing ridings favour BC NDP, says political scientist
UBC political scientist Richard Johnston expects some tight races involving incumbents, mainly in Metro Vancouver, and says swing ridings will again play into the final results.
News 1130
As Trump-Biden debate No. 2 looms, experts have this advice for moderator Kristen Welker
Paul Quirk, a professor of U.S. politics in UBC’s department of political science, spoke about the challenges of being a moderator of a presidential debate.
The Star, St. Catharines Standard
Election night might not yield definitive results
Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of political science, the delay caused by mail-in votes will make will it harder to make definitive calls on who has won a riding, particularly in a close election.
Richmond News
US overdose deaths appear to rise amid coronavirus pandemic
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the COVID-19 pandemic has further deteriorated the illegal drug supply and made it even deadlier.
Associated Press via ABC News, NBC News, InfoTel News, US News & World Report, Washington Post, SF Gate, Miami Herald, Sacramento Bee, San Antonio Express-News, Seattle Times, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Boston Globe, Detroit News, Yahoo (US), MSN (US), Daily Mail, MSN (UK), Yahoo (Canada)
New UBC study focuses on improving wellbeing during COVID-19 pandemic
UBC and Thrive Health have partnered to study the impact of COVID-19 and public health measures on people’s overall wellbeing, life satisfaction and positive feelings. Lead researcher UBCO psychology professor Lesley Lutes was quoted.
Castanet