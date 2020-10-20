UBC In The News
Canadian politicians voice support for closer ties with Taiwan
Josephine Chiu-Duke, a UBC professor of Asian studies, called on the Canadian government to review its relationship with other similar democracies and explore opportunities for cooperation.
Taiwan News
B.C. political parties grapple with issue of seniors care, mental health
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, says improving the social interaction that seniors get to enjoy while in care is critical because the current climate of isolation is doing incredible harm.
Globe and Mail
Ottawa right to call out China on ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Diana Lary, a professor emerita in UBC’s department of history, was quoted about how people who have resisted the Chinese government’s effort to strip Hong Kong of its democratic freedoms are in a vulnerable situation.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Climate change
David Tindall, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about how there is a significant network of powerful and wealthy people who are motivated to deny climate change.
APTN Investigates
Where they stand: The parties on making life better for workers
Christopher McLeod, co-director of the partnership for work, health and safety at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the NDP’s action on workplace reforms and said the biggest game-changer for ordinary workers could be the introduction of affordable, accessible and universal daycare.
The Tyee
What are the three B.C. parties housing policies?
UBC sociology professor Nathan Lauster discussed the NDP, Green and Liberal housing policies ahead of the B.C election.
CFAX 1070 Afternoons with Ryan Price, CKNW Jill Bennett Show (31:05 mark)
Antiviral drugs don't get rid of COVID-19 faster, says WHO study
News 1130 highlighted a global COVID-19 treatment trial that showed current antivirals are of little benefit to hospitalized patients. Srinivas Murthy, critical care specialist and a clinical associate professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, led the UBC part of the study.
News 1130