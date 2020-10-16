UBC In The News
How to keep warm on a patio without heating the planet
Tomas Syskakis, a master’s of applied science student at UBC, discussed his research on finding sustainable ways to use the patio year-round.
CBC
Sea otters are back with a worrying vengeance in B.C.
Maclean’s mentioned a study by Edward Gregr, a marine biologist at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, which looked at the economic costs and long-term benefits of sea otter recovery.
Maclean’s
Horgan says he misspoke at debate about white privilege, regrets alienating people
Annette Henry, a UBC professor in the faculty of education and the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, commented on B.C. political leaders’ responses to a question about white privilege during the election debate.
National Post, The Star, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, New West Record, Tri-City News, Yahoo, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Where they stand: Fixing the mental health system
Benjamin Cheung, a cultural psychology lecturer at UBC, and Shawna Narayan, a graduate student studying mental health at UBC, spoke about addressing the needs of racialized people in the mental health-care system.
The Tyee
A closer look at where the parties land on climate change
UBC political science professor Kathryn Harrison was interviewed about the climate platforms of all three major parties.
CBC Early Edition
BC NDP raise eyebrows with ‘seemingly official’ get-out-the-vote letter
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier commented on BC NDP’s outreach tactic of sending official-looking letters that could be confused with official Elections BC correspondence.
Global
Facebook changes ahead of B.C. election not enough: UBC prof
Heidi Tworek, a professor of history and public policy at UBC, spoke about protecting the integrity of elections and how Facebook can do more to regulate advertisements and false information.
News 1130
Election night will be one big question mark
Allan Tupper, a political science professor at UBC, says broadcasters may be reluctant to try to make any calls on election night, apart from just reporting the numbers from the polling station, because they would want to protect their credibility after the election is over.
Business in Vancouver
Blood type could determine chances of contracting COVID—here's how to check yours
Media highlighted a study by Mypinder Sekhon, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of medicine, that showed blood type may affect the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.
Newsweek, MSN (US), MSN (Australia), MSN (New Zealand), MSN (Singapore), Inverse, Yahoo (US), Yahoo (Phillippines), Yahoo (Canada)
More than three quarters of hospitalized COVID-19 patients report symptoms months later: UBC study
A new UBC study found that more than 75 per cent of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 continue to experience abnormal symptoms months after symptom onset. Study authors Alyson Wong and Christopher Carlsten from the faculty of medicine were interviewed.
CBC, Yahoo, MSN, CTV, Narcity, Vancouver Sun, Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Castanet
Diligence needed as COVID-19 case numbers tick upwards
UBC mathematics professor Dan Coombs spoke about an uptick in hospitalizations.
CBC Early Edition
Recent rise in COVID-19 cases among seniors ‘concerning,’ Theresa Tam says
Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease specialist and clinical pediatrics professor at UBC, says the big problem with 20 to 40-year-olds getting sick is they could give the virus to their parents, their grandparents and everyone else who is more vulnerable around them.
Globe and Mail
Enlist, encourage youngsters to spread public health messaging to peers, experts say
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor spoke about effective approaches to COVID-19 messaging.
National Observer
New York Times ‘Caliphate’ podcast controversy challenges brash methods of foreign correspondents
Peter Klein, a UBC professor at the school of journalism, discussed the New York Times “Caliphate'” podcast controversy, and the power dynamics and politics of reporting in journalism.
The Conversation
Chan Centre: Abel Selaocoe: Songs of Liberation
Digital production of Songlines of Abel Selaocoe will be presented by the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC from November 27.
Global
Experience Inuit throat-singing duo PIQSIQ online starting October 16
A live performance by PIQSIQ is available for streaming as part of the Chan Centre Dot Com Series.
Georgia Straight
The quest to build a reliable quantum computer
A University Affairs article on quatum computing included UBC quantum startup D-Wave, the Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute at UBC, and Robert Raussendorf, a professor in the department of physics and astronomy.
University Affairs